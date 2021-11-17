DISTRICT JUDGE
MARVIN K. SHRAWDER
MAHONING TOWNSHIP
Charged. Margarita Maldonado, 29, Danville State Hospital, 50 Kirkbride Drive, Mahoning Township, with simple assault and harassment Aug. 8 at about 8 p.m. at the hospital. State police at Milton allege Maldonado attacked Rachael Minerich, also of the state hospital, as both were waiting in line for their medications. According to the criminal complaint, Minerich was sitting on the floor when Maldonado grabbed her hair, pulling it and kicking her in the torso in an unprovoked attack. Minerich sustained minor injuries to her scalp where her hair was pulled out.
Charged. Travis Michael Kulp, 32, 3525 Ridge Road, Mifflinburg, with driving under the influence of alcohol, failure to drive within a single lane, and careless driving on Route 642 West (Liberty Valley Road) near Stump Road, Liberty Township, on Aug. 19 at about 10:30 p.m. State police at Milton allege Kulp, who had driven a vehicle into a guide rail, had a blood alcohol level of .178 percent, according to results of a blood test conducted at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg.
Charged. Kyle A. Hickey, 43, of 37 Twin Pine Road, Danville, with driving under the influence of alcohol, driving without headlights, careless driving and failure to drive within a single lane July 7 at about 10 p.m. on Continental Boulevard, near Eyer Road, in Mahoning Township. State police allege a blood test conducted at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg, revealed Hickey’s blood alcohol content was .174 percent. Preliminary hearing scheduled for Nov. 22 at 2:30 p.m.
Charged. Mya E. Soto, 26, of 208 Speece Ave., Sunbury, with driving under the influence of a controlled substance Aug. 27 at 10:40 p.m. Danville police allege Soto had THC in her blood when she was stopped at a DUI checkpoint on Walnut Street (Route 11). According to the criminal complaint, police officers detected the smell of marijuana emitting from inside of Soto’s car and she admitted to smoking marijuana earlier. Police allege she showed signs of impairment and was taken to the Geisinger emergency room for a blood test, which showed levels of the drug in her system.
Charged. Tyrell Thomas, 29, of 487 Rooney Ave., Apt. 202, Danville, by Danville police with aggravated assault, simple assault and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle at about 1 p.m. Oct. 23. Police alleged Thomas assaulted his ex-girfriend Adrienne Root after she took their two children to see him at the residence of his mother, Valerie Dennis, where he has been staying. Police said he slapped Root and said he was keeping the kids. He spit on his mother’s face, again slapped Root and put the kids in her car. He then punched Root in the nose, causing it to bleed heavily, then drove off in Root’s vehicle with the children.
Charged. Eric K. Harrison, 37, of 700 Old State Road, Turbotville, by state police at Milton with driving with a license suspended or revoked for a third or subsequent DUI, failure to drive in a single lane, failure to wear a seat belt and careless driving in connection with a crash on Route 54 in Anthony Township at about 3:40 p.m. Oct. 22.
Charged. Tye Edwin Holloway, 30, of Benton, by state police at Milton with driving under the influence of a controlled substance, recklessly endangering another person, DUI/unsafe driving, driving with a license suspended or revoke for a third or subsequent DUI offense, reckless driving and careless driving in connection with crashing his car head-on into a Danville Area School District bus on Rhodes Hill Road in Derry Township at about 3:20 p.m. Sept. 22. Following the crash, Holloway’s front-seat passenger, later identified as Jebb Getz, got out and fled into a cornfield, police said. Holloway sustained compound fractures in the femurs of both legs and was transported to Geisinger Medical Center, according to the criminal complaint. Police said Holloway consented to a blood test, which indicated amounts of amphetamine, methamphetamine, THC and morphine in his blood. He was jailed in lieu of $25,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 23 at 3:30 p.m.
Charged. Mackenzie Allison Brown, 29, of Lititz, by state police at Milton with driving under the influence of alcohol — .153 percent — failure to drive in a single lane and exceeding the 55 mph speed limit by 15 mph at about 11:30 p.m. Sept. 25 on Route 54 in Anthony Township. Preliminary hearing scheduled for Nov. 29 at 2:30 p.m.
Charged. Jesse J. Standridge, 34, of Jersey Shore, by state police at Milton with possession of a small amount of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia — a glass smoking device — and exceeding the 70 mph speed limit by 13 mph at about 7 p.m. Sept. 5 on Interstate 80 in Valley Township. Preliminary hearing scheduled for Nov. 22 at 2:45 p.m.
Charged. Tracy A. Aten, 48, of Berwick, by Mahoning Township police with driving under the influence of alcohol, a traffic lane violation and following too closely on Route 11 on Oct. 24 at about 2:10 a.m. A blood test at Geisinger Medical Center revealed a blood alcohol content of .088 percent, according to the criminal complaints. Preliminary hearing scheduled for Dec. 13 at 10 a.m.
Charged. Joseph Douglas Spallinger, 23, of Collegeville, by Danville police with driving under the influence of alcohol — .239 percent — and failure to drive in a single lane in connection with a one-car crash at Continental Boulevard and West Mahoning Street Nov. 6 at about 11:10 p.m. Police said Spallinger’s car struck a curb just before the tunnel, causing the vehicle to be stuck on the curb. The vehicle had major right front damage. Preliminary hearing scheduled for Dec. 22 at 3:15 p.m.