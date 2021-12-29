DISTRICT JUDGE
MARVIN K. SHRAWDER,
MAHONING TOWNSHIP
Charged. Bobby Lou Hutchinson, 44, Danville State Hospital patient, charged by state police at Milton with aggravated assault, simple assault and harassment for allegedly punching and injuring security officer Christopher Hrapowicki on May 19 at 8:43 a.m. Hrapowicki transported by ambulance to Geisinger Medical Center for treatment. Police said Hutchinson made threatening statements to staff members outside the dayroom. He lunged toward Hrapowicki and struck him with a closed left fist on the right side of his face, knocking him unconscious for about 20 to 30 seconds, according to the criminal complaint. Hrapowicki suffered soft tissue damage but no fracture or dislocation, the complaint states. Preliminary hearing Jan. 5 at 2:45 p.m.
n Charged. Neal Eugene Lilley, 26, Montgomery, by state police at Milton with driving under the influence of alcohol and a controlled substance, driving with a blood alcohol content (BAC) of .02 percent or greater while license suspended, driving without a license and careless driving, on Route 54 at Strick Road in Anthony Township on Oct. 15 at about 9:30 p.m. Blood test at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg, indicated a BAC of .031 percent and marijuana in his system. Preliminary hearing Jan. 12 at 2:30 p.m.