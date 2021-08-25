DISTRICT JUDGE
MARVIN K. SHRAWDER
MAHONING TOWNSHIP
Charged. Alec Michael Beyer, 19, of 119 Roup Road, Danville, by state police at Milton with criminal mischief. Police allege Beyer caused $3,085 worth of damage to the mailboxes of 26 victims between 11 p.m. June 22 and 4 a.m. June 23 along Columbia Hill Road and other roads in Valley Township. According to the criminal complaint, Beyer and someone identified as JS threw large rocks at the mailboxes from the back seat of his truck while someone ID’d as JB drove. Preliminary hearing scheduled for Sept. 13 at 10 a.m.
Charged. Rod Allan Herman, 55, of 179 Mount Zion Drive, Danville, by state police at Milton, with driving under the influence of alcohol at 12:13 a.m. July 10 at a DUI checkpoint on Route 11, just east of Steltz Road, Cooper Township. Police said a blood test showed Herman’s blood alcohol content was 0.173 percent. Preliminary hearing scheduled for Oct. 4 at 3:15 p.m.
Charged. Corenia S. Sirota, 53, of Millville, by state police at Milton, with driving under the influence of alcohol, failure to drive in a single lane and careless driving in connection with a one-vehicle crash at about 12:30 a.m. Aug. 7 on White Hall Road in Anthony Township. Sirota told police a deer ran out in front of her vehicle, causing her vehicle to swerve off the road and down an embankment. The criminal complaint notes a blood test showed Sirota had a blood alcohol content of 0.112 percent about two hours after the crash. Preliminary hearing scheduled for Sept. 8 at 9:30 a.m.
Charged. Jean Marie Leahy, 55, of 45 Limestone Road, Milton, by state police at Milton with driving under the influence of alcohol, failure to drive in a single lane, careless driving, failure to report an accident involving damage and operating a vehicle on cultivated agricultural land, at 9:30 p.m. Aug. 12 along Broadway Road in Derry Township. Police allege Leahy overturned her 2002 Ford Explorer in a cornfield after overcorrecting on a curve and striking a ditch. She then left the accident scene on foot, police said. A breath test showed a 0.177 percent alcohol level in Leahy’s system at 11:40 p.m. that night, police said. Preliminary hearing scheduled for Sept. 9 at 10 a.m.