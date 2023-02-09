Spring is often associated with hope, new beginnings and enjoyable outdoor activities.
Despite Punxsutawney Phil’s prediction, there are unmistakable signs that longer days and warmer weather are just around the corner.
Gardeners can find seeds and fertilizing supplies in local businesses like Cole’s Hardware in Danville.
According to store manager John Azaltovic, customers have the spring itch.
“As soon as we unboxed them, people were shopping for seeds. We hadn’t even priced them yet,” he said.
The store’s cold-weather merchandise, like ice melt and shovels, remain prominently displayed and piled high outside the store.
In short order, they’ll be replaced with pool supplies, potting soil and hanging plants.
Similarly, clothing stores, like Kiddie Corner in Danville will soon change its window display from winter to spring.
“It’s lovely to see greens and yellows and pinks,” said owner Jean Knouse, who is also features editor at The Daily Item. “It’s a harbinger of spring.”
Ski Valley, across the street, has no offseason, offering ski equipment for winter enthusiasts and bicyclists year-round.
“We never stop bicycling,” said Ski Valley’s Nate Snyder.
Sports fans are just days away from Major League Baseball pitchers and catchers putting on practice uniforms and starting to shake off the offseason rust. The World Champion runners-up Phillies and the rest of the teams begin playing spring training games in about two weeks.
Like the gardeners, campers are already booking their first visits to Pennsylvania’s State Parks.
Rickett’s Glen State Park near Benton already has 64 of 154 sites booked for opening weekend, April 14-16, and is maxed out for Memorial Day a month and a half later. R.B. Winter has similar numbers — 25 of 68 filled for April 14-16 and just two sites left for the holiday.
Several residents with cabin fever already have been hitting the outdoors for monthly hikes put on by the Montour Area Recreation Commission (MARC) on the first Sunday of every month starting in November.
MARC Director Bob Stoudt led 75 people on a two-hour hike down the Goose Woods Trail at the Montour Preserve on Feb. 5.
On Feb. 25, the preserve will be hold its annual Maple Sugaring Open House, which Stoudt considers MARC’s spring kickoff.
Susquehanna RV’s Indoor RV Show today through Sunday at the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds will provide another outlet for outdoor lovers to scratch the spring itch.
Below-freezing temperatures will be in the forecast for a few more weeks, but treatment for cabin fever and the winter doldrums has already begun.