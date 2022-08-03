The Danville News
VALLEY TWP. — A San Diego energy company is seeking to install solar panels on two 15-acre plots in Valley Township, township Supervisor Mike Kull said.
The project proposed by Borrego Energy still must receive approval from township officials after a public hearing is held, Kull said.
“The exact number of panels isn’t known yet,” Kull stated in an email response. “That will be determined and presented during the land development approval process. Currently, the township is only considering a conditional use application.”
Borrego would lease the land from Randall Howe.
Kull said an application for conditional use has been filed.
“This is a process that determines if the requested use is allowed in a zoning district and allows the municipality to place additional conditions on the use in that zoning district,” the supervisor wrote.
He said a public hearing will be held Aug. 10 at 6:30 p.m., prior to the regularly scheduled supervisors meeting, to take public comment on the conditional use.
“The supervisors may vote on the conditional use application at the supervisors meeting,” Kull stated. If a conditional use is granted, the project will still need to go through the usual land development process.
He said neighbors of the project may receive a discount on their electricity.
“Representatives of Borrego Energy stated that there are incentive programs in place to offer discounts to individuals and businesses located near the project that choose to use Borrego as their energy choice provider,” Kull said. “In the past, those incentives have been up to 20 percent less than other energy choice suppliers.”