The Danville News
DANVILLE — Janice Adair from Keystone State Literacy Association (KSLA) was the guest speaker recently at the Soroptimist of Montour County’s monthly club meeting.
Adair spoke to the history and mission of the KSLA and the local chapter, which serves the local five-county region. The KSLA Susquehanna Valley is a local nonprofit, volunteer organization whose goals are to develop literacy, provide instructional leadership, support professional development and advocate for literacy issues.
There are 800 million people in the world who cannot read. Also in attendance were guests Lynn Breyfogle and Kwok Ngai from the Danville Rotary.
Soroptimist International of Montour County and the Danville Rotary are collaborating to support the Keystone Literacy Association Susquehanna Valley’s Books for Babes program. This program distributes books to young readers in an effort to spread the love of reading. Children who receive these books are those who are enrolled in Early Head Start, Northumberland Area Head Start, Pre K Counts, and Early Intervention Preschool Programs in Snyder, Union, Montour, Columbia, and Northumberland counties. The purpose of the program is to encourage the families of these children to see the value of reading and books. Each year the children receive a different book. It may be fiction or non-fiction.
The Soroptimist of Montour County was formed in 1950 to improve the lives of women and girls, through programs leading to social and economic empowerment. To learn more about their club, visit http://www.montoursoroptimist.com.