SPCA offering free dog and cat chow at pet pantry Feb 2, 2022 8 min ago DANVILLE — A free pet pantry will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Danville SPCA, Bloom Road.Food for cats and dogs will be given to those in need. The food pickup is at the side door.