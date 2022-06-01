The Danville News
DANVILLE — Carlene Klena said her Danville girls lacrosse team was more prepared for states this season than it had been in the recent past.
The Ironmen certainly showed that Tuesday against York Catholic, but a much-better performance wasn’t enough to earn the second state playoff win in program history.
York Catholic used a four-goal run midway through the first half to create some separation and defeated the Ironmen 16-8.
In its previous six state games, Danville had been outscored 115-21 — an average of 19.2-3.5 per game — so Tuesday showed progress for an Ironmen team that has only three seniors on the roster.
York Catholic led 3-2 10 minutes into the game, but went on a 4-0 run to grab a five-goal lead.
The Ironmen trailed 10-5 at halftime, but could not significantly cut into the deficit in the second half.