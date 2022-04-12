DANVILLE — Lane Berkey took a no-hitter into the seventh inning, and Danville backed him with four early runs in a 6-2 victory over Mifflinburg in a Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I baseball game Tuesday.
Berkey, a senior left-hander, struck out seven through six scoreless innings. He issued a leadoff walk before getting one out in the seventh. Lucas Whittaker then doubled to center field for Mifflinburg's first hit, and Zeb Hufnagle followed with a two-run single to center.
Daniel Knight took the ball in relief and quickly ended the game with consecutive outs.
The Ironmen (1-3) scored three times in the first inning after loading the bases with two outs. Gabe Benjamin and Cole Duffy worked run-scoring walks, and another run scored on an infield error.
Danville went ahead 4-0 in the second after Mason Raup led off with a triple and scored on a groundout.
Reece McCarthy and Knight had consecutive RBI singles in the home fourth for a 6-0 lead.
On Monday, the bottom of Selinsgrove's order took advantage of some Danville errors and hit batsmen to turn things over to the run-producers at the top of the lineup as the Seals claimed an 11-2 HAC-I win.
"We get some guys down in the count, and — credit to the Selinsgrove kids — they battled in two-strike counts," said Danville coach Devin Knorr. "They come back and work a walk, or we have a two-strike hit-by-pitch. Then a couple plays, whether they're an error or not — plays that could be made — and all of a sudden we give them a bunch of baserunners in the first three innings. We give up a big number, and that changes the complexion of the game."
In a five-run second inning, the Seals used an error, hit batsman and error to grab a big early lead.
The Seals' third and fifth innings played out similarly, with errors and hit batsman setting the table for run-producers. Ryan Reich fouled a series of four, two-strike pitches before rifling an RBI single to left field in the third as the lead grew to 7-0. Tucker Teats and Teague Hoover then rapped run-scoring hits in the fifth, with Hoover smoking a ground-rule double to right-center for a 9-0 lead.
"Today was probably one of our best offensive games," said Hoover, who went 4-for-5 with three doubles and two RBIs.
The Ironmen also had their hands full in the batter's box with Hoover, who reached his prescribed 75 pitches just one out shy of five full innings. The IUP-bound righty struck out 10 — including a string of five that bridged the third and fifth innings — walked one, and allowed a pair of runs on four hits. He pitched around an infield error that opened the home first; a two-out walk in the second; and the Ironmen's first hit with one down in the third.
"Credit Teague for throwing an outstanding game," said Knorr. "First time through the order, we saw some very good swings at fastballs. He made some adjustments and tried to change some of the looks we had against him in terms of location and pitch selection. Give him credit where credit is due."
Danville opened the home fifth against Hoover with consecutive singles from Connor Kozick and Duffy. Raup — like Hoover, a two-time all-state defensive football player — followed with a rocket double to left field for two runs.
TUESDAY
Danville 6, Mifflinburg 2
Mifflinburg;000;000;2 — 2-2-3
Danville;310;200;x — 6-5-1
Troy Dressler, Derek Hackenberg (4) and Lucas Whittaker. Lane Berkey, Daniel Knight (7) and Jack Gibson.
WP: Berkey. LP: Dressler.
Mifflinburg: Whittaker 1-for-3, double, run; Zeb Hufnagle 1-for-3, 2 RBIs.
Danville: Mason Raup 2-for-4, triple, 2 runs; Reece McCarthy 1-for-4, run, RBI; Daniel Knight 1-for-4, run, RBI; Gabe Benjamin RBI; Connor Kozick 1-for-3; Cole Duffy RBI.
MONDAY
Selinsgrove 11, Danville 2
Selinsgrove;052;021;1 — 11-13-5
Danville;000;020;0 — 2-4-3
Teague Hoover, Tyler Swineford (5), Jacob Anders (7) and Gannon Steimling. Carl Price, Ethan Arbo (3), Conner Geise (6) and Mason Raup, Jack Gibson (7).
WP: Hoover. LP: Price.
Selinsgrove: Tucker Teats 1-for-4, run, RBI; Josh Domaracki 1-for-3; Hoover 4-for-5, 2 doubles, 2 RBIs; Steimling 1-for-3; Anders 2-for-3, double, 2 runs, RBI; Mason Richter 1-for-1, triple, RBI; Andrew Gephart 1-for-2, double, 2 runs, RBI; Ryan Reich 2-for-3, 2 runs, RBI.
Danville: Raup 2-for-3, 2 RBIs; Connor Kozick 1-for-1, run; Cole Duffy 1-for-3, run.