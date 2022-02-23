The Danville News
Connor Jones won the 189-pound title at the District 4 Class 2A South Sectional on Saturday, leading Danville to second place as a team as seven Ironmen advanced to this weekend’s district tournament.
Southern Columbia won its eighth straight title with 167.5 points, while Danville was second with 114 points, 18.5 ahead of third-place Line Mountain.
The top four wrestlers at each weight advanced to the district tournament, which begins Friday at Williamsport.
Also advancing for the Ironmen were: Weston Whapham (152) and Caden Hagerman (172), who finished as runners-up, and Blake Sassaman (113), Gavin Haggerty (126) and Kyle Vanden Heuvel (132), who finished third. Justin Kutcher took fourth at 285.
Jones, a senior, used a double-leg takedown in the opening period to top Southern Columbia’s Jude Bremigen by 2-0 decision in the final. Jones, who entered as the second seed, won by fall in 50 seconds in the semifinals.
Jones (17-9) has a first-round bye at districts, and will face the winner of Montoursville senior Isaac Cory (30-6) and Towanda freshman Aiden Miller (10-14) in the quarterfinals.
Whapham, a sophomore, also has a bye to the quarterfinals at districts. Whapham was pinned in the sectional final by Lewisburg’s Chase Wenrich, who is the top seed at districts, which makes Whapham the best-ranked No. 2 seed and puts him into the spot of the fourth seed overall. He will face the winner of Warrior Run freshman Isaiah Betz (19-14) and Canton junior Bailey Ferguson (29-11) in his district opener.
Whapham (15-5) won his sectional quarterfinal by second-period pin, and then topped Line Mountain’s Kohen Shingara by 9-4 decision to reach the final.
Hagerman won his quarterfinal by first-period fall, and earned a second-period fall in his semifinal. However, the Danville junior was pinned by Southern Columbia’s Garrett Garcia in the championship bout. Hagerman (12-7) takes on Warrior Run freshman Stone Allison (16-13) in the first round of districts.
Sassaman, a junior, lost his first match at sectionals by fall in a 113-pound semifinal. Sassaman bounced back quickly, earning a pin in 4:01 to reach the third-place match, and then winning by 11-1 major decision to go 2-1 at the tournament.
Sassaman (17-2) opens districts against Sullivan County junior Rocky Finnegan (21-10).
Haggerty won by first-period pin in his quarterfinal, but lost to the eventual sectional champion in the semifinals. The Danville sophomore won his consolation semifinal by 22-7 technical fall to clinch his spot in districts. Haggerty followed that performance with a 16-1 technical fall win in the third-place match. Canton sophomore Cayden Miller (12-18) will be the first district opponent for Haggerty (22-5).
Vanden Heuvel (21-7) will open the district tournament against Wyalusing sophomore Cade McMicken (16-14), after the Ironman placed third at sectionals. Vanden Heuvel beat Columbia-Montour Vo-Tech’s Noah Moyer by 12-8 decision in the third-place match.
Vanden Heuvel, a junior, won his quarterfinal by fall, lost to the eventual sectional champion in the semifinals, and responded by winning by 17-4 major decision in the consolation semifinals.
Kutcher, a sophomore, won his sectional quarterfinal by first-period fall. He then lost in the semifinals to the eventual sectional champion, and then won 3-0 in the consolation semifinals to qualify for districts. Kutcher was topped by 1-0 decision in the third-place match. Meadowbrook Christian junior Gunner Treibley (30-5) will face Kutcher (10-3) in the first round of districts.