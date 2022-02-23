The Danville News
The Danville girls and boys basketball teams are set to begin the district playoffs.
The Ironmen girls (4-18) earned the eighth seed, and are scheduled to face top-seeded Shamokin tonight at 6 p.m.
On the boys side, Danville (13-8) is the fifth seed, and is scheduled to travel to Mifflinburg on Friday at 7 p.m.
Danville and the Indians (17-5) have already met twice this month in girls basketball. Shamokin swept the two meetings, winning in Danville (34-27) on Feb. 5, and in Coal Township (51-36) on Feb. 10.
Shamokin and Danville also met in the playoffs last year. The Indians defeated the Ironmen 37-25 in the District 4 Class 4A quarterfinals in 2021.
The winner will face the winner of Jersey Shore and Milton.
The Ironmen and Wildcats (14-8) split a pair of boys basketball games this season, with each team winning at home. Mifflinburg won 61-56 on Jan. 19, and Danville was a 64-62 victor on Jan. 31. This Class 4A quarterfinal is a rematch of last year’s District 4 title game won by the Ironmen.
The Danville-Mifflinburg winner will take on the winner of Lewisburg and Jersey Shore in a semifinal.