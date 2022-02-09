DANVILLE — Carson Persing scored 34 points, including the go-ahead free throws with eight seconds to play, and Danville held on for a 71-70 win over Montoursville in Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I boys basketball Saturday.
The visiting Warriors (11-8) missed a potential game-winning shot at the buzzer.
“It was a great high school basketball game,” said Ironmen coach Gary Grozier. “There was a lot of shot-making on both ends.”
Persing buried eight of Danville’s dozen 3-pointers, and he was 6-for-6 from the free-throw line. Hayden Winn scored 17 points for the Ironmen (12-5), while Mason Raup added 10.
Montoursville (11-8) made 11 treys, including four by Bryce Eberhart (14 points). John Schneider led the Warriors with 15.
COAL TOWNSHIP – The Shamokin boys basketball team is peaking at the right time.
The Indians limited Danville to just two fourth-quarter field goals, and senior big man Cayan Mieckie scored a game-high 20 points as Shamokin picked up a 63-43 victory over Danville at the Purple Palace on Monday in Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I action.
The Indians (12-6 overall, 10-3 HAC-I) won for the sixth time in seven games, and has beaten the other top contenders — Lewisburg, Mifflinburg and the Ironmen — in that span. The Indians and Green Dragons are tied atop the league standings.
Shamokin’s defense also limited Danville to just three 3-pointers after the Ironmen knocked down 12 in a victory over Montoursville on Saturday.
Freshman Joe Hile chipped in 13 points for the Indians.
Carson Persing had 12 points to lead Danville (12-6, 9-4).