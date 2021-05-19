Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I champion Danville almost had its undefeated run through the league ended on Thursday in nine innings against Mifflinburg.
On Friday, Jersey Shore took its best shot, and the Ironmen needed another rally to stay unscathed in the league.
Danville managed just one hit, but scored two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to rally for a 2-1 victory over Jersey Shore.
Kira Snyder had the only hit for the Ironmen, who improve to 18-1 overall, 15-0 HAC-I. It was the last regular-season game on Danville's schedule.
Danville will be the top seed in the District 4 Class 4A playoffs, slated to begin next week.
Against the Wildcats, the Ironmen needed extra innings, but Morgan Wagner was dominant throughout in the circle.
Wagner threw an eight-inning no-hitter, allowing just three baserunners, and struck out 18 batters in eight innings of work before her battery mate Lindsey Cashner drove in the game’s only run with a walk-off single, clinching the 1-0 victory over Mifflinburg, Danville’s ninth straight win.
“She’s been working hard,” Danville coach Jake Strausser said of Wagner. “She’s probably getting tired after throwing two games in a row, but she’s locked in on winning. We have goals as a team, and she’s going to help us achieve them, for sure.”
Surrendering just two walks and letting another Wildcat reach on a dropped third strike, Wagner shined down the stretch, retiring each of the last 11 batters she faced.
Mifflinburg’s hitters worked some deep counts at the plate, including Chelsea Miller’s nine-pitch at-bat to lead off the eighth, but Wagner consistently outlasted them, pounding the strike zone with her fastball to get ahead in counts before fooling batters to chase her riseball on payoff pitches.
“We knew Morgan was going to be tough,” said Mifflinburg coach Ron Hernandez. “I was still impressed with how our girls fought. We had some long battles at the plate and some good drives. Morgan is a future D1 pitcher, so I’m proud of the way we battled even though she struck us out a lot.”
Danville tallied eight hits through the first seven innings before leadoff hitter Cara Bohner kickstarted the bottom of the eighth with a double off the center field fence, the only extra-base hit of the contest.
After Snyder popped out to shortstop, the Wildcats elected to intentionally walk Wagner.
Cashner, however, spoiled the plan by drilling the first pitch she saw into left field, allowing Bohner to easily come around and score, prompting the walk-off celebration.
“I knew something was going to fall sooner or later,” Strausser said. “We hit the ball on the nose all night long, but it’s not hard to play defense when you hit it right at them. That’s four games in a row they walked Morgan Wagner just to have Lindsey Cashner come up and smash a hit to the outfield. It’s something to be said about her nerve going in there and doing her job. She’s had her struggles a bit but she’s worked through them, and is really hot at the plate right now.”
FRIDAY
Danville 2, Jersey Shore 1
Jersey Shore;000;010;0 — 1-4-1
Danville;000;002;x — 2-1-1
Jocelyn McCracken and Kaitlyn Herman. Cara Bohner and Lindsey Cashner.
WP: Bohner; LP: McCracken.
Jersey Shore: Carolyn Wacker 1-for-4, RBI; Grace Lorson 1-for-2, double.
Danville: Kira Snyder, 1-for-3.
THURSDAY
Danville 1, Mifflinburg 0 (8 innings)
Mifflinburg;000;000;00 — 0-0-0
Danville;000;000;01 — 1-10-1
Paige Stewart and Evelyn Osborne. Morgan Wagner and Lindsey Cashner.
WP: Wagner; LP: Stewart.
Danville: Alyssa Tucker 3-for-3; Lindsey Cashner 2-for-4, RBI; Morgan Wagner 2-for-3; Cara Bohner 1-for-4, double, run.