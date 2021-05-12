Danville dropped a pair of Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I baseball games this week to drop to .500 overall.
The Ironmen (8-8, 8-7) lost on a walkoff single Tuesday, and lost in five innings last Thursday.
Kaiden Wagner hit a bases-loaded single with one out in the seventh inning to lift Lewisburg 2-1 over Danville.
The Green Dragons filled the bases with Forrest Zelechoski's second hit — a one-out single — an infield error, and a walk to Shea Girton. Wagner, who doubled in the fifth for the game's only extra-base hit, ripped a single to right field that scored pinch runner Derek Asche with the winning run.
Owen Arndt struck out 12 and walked one in a four-hitter. Zach Gordon allowed two runs (one earned) on five hits in six-plus for Danville. Mason Raup singled and scored the only run for the Ironmen. Gabe Benjamin singled and drove in Danville's lone run in the fourth inning. Jack Smiley and Ian Persing also singled for the Ironmen, who finished with four hits.
Lewisburg took the lead with a run in the bottom of the second.
In a 13-0, five-inning loss to Selinsgrove, Danville had three hits against Teague Hoover. Gordon, K.J. Riley and C.J. Outt all singled.
The Seals put up six runs in the second inning and five more in the fourth as part of a 15-hit attack.
TUESDAY
Lewisburg 2, Danville 1
Danville;000;100;0 — 1-4-2
Lewisburg;010;000;1 — 2-5-1
Zach Gordon and Mason Raup. Owen Arndt and Shea Girton.
WP: Arndt. LP: Gordon.
Danville: Raup 1-for-3, run; Jack Smiley 1-for-3; Gabe Benjamin 1-for-3, RBI; Ian Persing 1-for-3.
Lewisburg: Kaiden Wagner 2-for-4, double, RBI; Kadyn Magyar 1-for-3; Forrest Zelechoski 2-for-3, RBI.
THURSDAY
Selinsgrove 13, Danville 0 (5 inn.)
Selinsgrove;160;51;— 13-15-0
Danville;000;00;— 0-3-1
Teague Hoover and Ryan Aument, Josiah Foss (4). Joey Delbo, C.J. Outt (4) and Mason Raup, Jack Gibson (5).
WP: Hoover. LP: Delbo.
Selinsgrove: Brandon Hile 1-for-2, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Carter Horten 1-for-1, RBI; Nate Schon 2-for-3, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Hoover 2-for-2, 2 runs, RBI; Tyler Swineford 2-for-3, triple, double, 3 RBIs; R. Aument 2-for-3, double, run, RBI; Randy Richter 2-for-3, run, RBI; Ryan Reich 1-for-2, 2 runs, RBI; Tucker Teats 1-for-2, run; Jack Hawn 1-for-1, run.
Danville: Zach Gordon 1-for-3; KJ Riley 1-for-1; Outt 1-for-2.