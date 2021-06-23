TURBOTVILLE — Three days and two attempts is what it finally took to get the first game of the District 13 Major Division softball championship series into the books.
After playing an inning and a pitch on Monday, along with a postponement on Tuesday, Danville couldn't overcome seven errors in an 11-0, four-inning loss to Mifflinburg at the Moser Complex on a sunny Wednesday evening.
"It wasn't our best game," Danville manager Matt Hickey said. "But we have a good group of girls, and, I think they'll bounce back."
The team from Montour County will have to, as the second game of the championship series is tonight at 5:30 p.m. Game 3, if necessary, is set for 5:30 p.m. on Friday night.
All the games will be at the Moser Complex in Turbotville.
The two teams played an inning on Monday night, and Danville trailed 2-0, but Mifflinburg opened the floodgates in the top of the second.
The game resumed with a 1-0 count on the first hitter of the second inning — Mifflinburg's Aubrey Fluman — who eventually worked a walk. She stole second and third, and scored on an error.
Mifflinburg sent 11 hitters to the plate in the second inning, and was helped by four Danville errors.
By the time Lainey Miller grounded out for Mifflinburg to end the inning, Danville trailed 9-0.
"I expect that out of my girls," Mifflinburg manager Heath Stewart said. "They work with the high school team in the offseason."
Danville had two chances to score in the game, but couldn't break through. Ava Koser reached on a wild pitch after a strikeout, and moved around to third, but Mifflinburg starting pitcher Taylor Stewart got a groundout to the second baseman to end the threat after two strikeouts.
In the bottom of the fourth, Danville loaded the bases with no outs, but failed to score after a double play and a strikeout ended the game.
Despite their defensive struggles in the second, the Danville All-Stars did pull off some nifty plays. The best of which came by third baseman Maclin Hickey in the top of the fourth.
Taylor Stewart ripped a ball down the third-base line, and Macklin Hickey made a back-handed stop behind the base, and made the throw to first for the out.
Now Matt Hickey has less than 24 hours to get his young All-Stars to bounce back, Danville has just three 12-year olds on its team.
"We didn't get a chance to play this (Mifflinburg) team much in all-stars. We, of course, didn't have all-stars last year," Matt Hickey said. "And when we did play all-stars (two years ago), these girls played Warrior Run."
Jillian Lowe pitched well in a losing effort for Danville. She struck out three and walked three in four innings of work.
DISTRICT 13
CHAMPIONSHIP (best-of-three)
MAJOR DIVISION (ages 11-12)
at the Moser Complex, Turbotville
GAME ONE
MIFFLINBURG 11, DANVILLE 0 (four innings)
Mifflinburg;270;2 — 11-7-0
Danville;000;0 — 0-2-7
Taylor Stewart, Maggie Rubendall (4), Anna Pachucki (4) and Chloe Showalter. Jillian Lowe and Brynn Wilson.
WP: Stewart; LP: Lowe.
Mifflinburg: Pachucki, 1-for-3, run, RBI; Brooke Gessner, 1-for-2, RBI; Natalie Edison 1-for-1, run; Showalter 1-for-3, 2 runs; Aubrey Fluman 1-for-2, triple, run, RBI; Lainey Miller, 1-for-2, run; Amelia Fluman, RBI.
Danville: Lowe, 1-for-2; Maclin Hickey, 1-for-2.