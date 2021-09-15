Danville won back-to-back girls soccer games 3-2, and seemed poised to grab a third consecutive win on Monday.
Lucy Pickle scored to give the Ironmen a first-half lead over Milton at home in Heartland Athletic Conference-Division II action, but then the game was suspended due to a thunderstorm.
When the game resumed Tuesday, the unbeaten Black Panthers rallied behind a pair of goals from Janae Bergey for a 3-1 win.
The Ironmen (2-2) got eight saves from Colleen Fish.
That came after Danville defeated Midd-West on Thursday and Central Mountain on Saturday in HAC crossover contests.
Kara Thompson scored early in the second half to erase Midd-West's halftime lead and then scored the eventual game-winner to lead the Ironmen.
Becca Yount's goal put the host Mustangs in front. Thompson pulled the Ironmen into a tie, and Pickle gave Danville its first lead. Thompson then gave the Ironmen an insurance goal that proved critical when Emma Martin scored late for Midd-West.
Against the Wildcats, Pickle scored with a Lauren Law assist to lift Danville.
Chloe Hoffman and Law each scored in the first half to give the Ironmen (2-1) a 2-0 lead, before the Wildcats scored twice in the second half to tie it.
TUESDAY
Milton 3, Danville 1
First half
D-Lucy Pickle (Kara Thompson).
Second half
M-Janae Bergey; M-Bergey; M-Leah Walter.
Shots: M 29-5. Corners: M 8-3. Saves: Danville 8 (Colleen Fish); Milton 6.
JV score: Milton 5-1.
THURSDAY
Danville 3, Midd-West 2
First half
MW-Becca Yount (Lily Shutt).
Second half
D-Kara Thompson; D-Thompson; D-Lucy Pickle; MW-Emma Martin.
Shots: MW 10-7. Corners: Tie, 4-4. Saves: Danville 5 (Colleen Fish); Midd-West 4 (Rylee Weaver).
JV score: Danville 1-0.