As Braeden Faushnaught entered his senior season at Danville Area High School, college baseball was not what he envisioned in his future.
However, when he was not accepted into the Smeal College of Business at Penn State, his plans changed, and he accepted an offer to pitch for Harford Community College in Bel Air, Maryland.
“I wasn’t dead set on going to Harford until I hadn’t gotten in to Penn State. And then the opportunity came up.” Fausnaught said. “I had talked to ... the head coach at Harford and he said, ‘Come down and you can play here. Your stuff is good enough.’”
In his sophomore season for the Fighting Owls, Fausnaught posted a 6-0 record on the mound and helped Harford reach the Super Regional round of the NJCAA tournament. At the conclusion of the season, he was named a Third Team National Junior College Athletic Association All-American.
“To be honest, I was kind of surprised. I thought I did well this year. I had a good season, (but) I wasn’t expecting it,” he said of the honor.
His performance at Harford not only earned him recognition as one of the nation’s top pitchers at the NJCAA level, but also allowed him the opportunity to showcase his skills to NCAA coaches.
“I was talking to a lot of different schools — Division I and Division II, local and national,” Fausnaught said.
He decided to attend Lee University in Cleveland, Tennessee. The Flames compete in the Division II Gulf South Conference.
“The biggest thing was they offered me a full ride, and it was just too good of an offer to turn down,” he said of earning a baseball scholarship. “To be able to throw where it’s warm all year long — it’s still a good conference and good baseball.
Lee baseball coach Mark Brew first heard of Fausnaught while networking with junior college coaches in search of left-handed pitching.
“When you’re trying to fill a need and get immediate help, transfers always provide good experience, and we felt like he threw some big innings for Harford,” Brew said. “We went and saw him pitch, and liked what we saw, and the rest is history."
Fausnaught said he wants to improve his velocity going into next season, and use that as a chance to gauge playing baseball after college.
“I think it kind of depends on where I’m at. If my velocity goes up, which I think it can, I’ll maybe be looking at the draft next year or the year after,” he said.
Fausnaught graduated with an associate degree in business from Harford, and plans to get his bachelor’s in business at Lee.
Fausnaught was dominant during his final two seasons with the Ironmen. He went 8-2 with a 2.17 ERA as a junior and senior at Danville. Fausnaught struck out 100 batters and walked only 34 in 74 1/3 innings as a junior and senior.
As a sophomore for the Ironmen, he had a 2.50 ERA in 14 innings.
Fausnaught has had a lot of success on the mound at his last two stops over the previous five years, and he and Brew are both hoping that continues next season with the Flames.
“He’s physical … he’s got good stuff. It was something that was easy for us to see,” Brews said. “I think he’ll continue to get better.”