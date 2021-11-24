Three weeks into the season, there was a consensus that the Danville football team would be in the state quarterfinals on Thanksgiving weekend after defending its District 4 championship.
Which was certainly the correct assumption — the Ironmen (8-4) will face Neumann-Goretti (11-1) at 6 p.m. on Friday at Lehighton High School in the PIAA Class 3A quarterfinals — but that trip didn’t come with the smooth sailing the first three weeks of the season implied.
Danville had to deal with an injury to starting quarterback Zach Gordon, navigate the back half of a schedule that saw Danville play four of five teams that made a district final — Montoursville, Southern Columbia, Mount Carmel and Jersey Shore — plus find out before the district title game that Gordon couldn’t play after running for four scores in a semifinal win over Loyalsock.
“That’s what we talked about (Wednesday) in practice,” Danville coach Mike Brennan said. “We didn’t have many challenges in the first few weeks, but we had to fight to get back here. We had a quite the gauntlet in our schedule, and we’ve earned our chance to get back to this point.”
Danville receiver Carson Persing added: “This was always the goal. We felt we were talented enough to get back here. We worked hard all summer and through the fall.”
Friday night’s opponent is not going to make it easy on the Ironmen trying to get to a second straight semifinal appearance. The winner of this one plays the winner of Saturday’s game between Wyomissing and Scranton Prep.
The Saints have one of the top defenses in the state led by Rutgers commit Anthony Johnson at middle linebacker. Neumann-Goretti — which would have been Danville’s opponent in last year’s quarterfinals, but were eliminated by a COVID outbreak — has allowed just 1,650 total yards in 12 games this season or 137 total yards of offense per contest.
North Schuylkill scored 21 points in last week’s loss to the Saints, becoming the first team to score more than once against Neumann-Goretti in seven games.
It’s not just the front eight that will cause Danville problems — the Saints’ smallest defensive lineman is 240 pounds, the secondary for the Saints has picked off 11 passes, including two last week against the Spartans by Shawn Battle.
“The whole back half of our year has been a challenge, so this is just another one of those challenges,” Brennan said. “They are going to make it tough in the box on us, but they run exceptionally well. They have great make-up speed (in the secondary). You’re going to think some things are open, and then they get back in position and make the play.”
The Ironmen have made their run back to the quarterfinals a little differently this season. Junior running back Ty Stauffer has become the workhorse this season. He leads the team with 1,482 yards and 18 touchdowns, and has topped 100 yards in four of the last five Danville games.
Freshman Madden Patrick stepped in for an ill Gordon last week, and threw four touchdowns at quarterback. Patrick leads the team with 1,239 passing yards and 12 touchdowns passes this season. Brennan said that Gordon is expected back for the Ironmen this week. As well as Patrick played at quarterback, Gordon’s return might be important in the back half of the defense.
Montoursville threw for 249 yards, and the Warriors averaged 19.2 yards per completion in last week’s district championship game.
“We are a different defense with Zach back there,” Brennan said. “He’s extremely important to our pass defense, and it will be great to have him back there.”
The Saints will spread Danville out, and attack them through the air. Senior quarterback Marqui Adams has thrown for 1,882 yards and 20 touchdowns, while five Neumann-Goretti receivers have a least 20 catches.
Jayden Sumpter has done the bulk of the work on the ground with 882 yards and 12 touchdowns on the season. He had 122 yards in the win over North Schuylkill.