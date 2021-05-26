SELINSGROVE — Heading into Tuesday's District 4/6 Class 2A girls lacrosse final, Danville had not won a district title since 2018, an eternity for an Ironmen program, which had its run of five straight district titles snapped by Lewisburg in 2019.
After a season lost due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Ironmen were determined to get the better of the Green Dragons in the 2021 final.
Danville scored five goals in a span of 3:09 late in the first half to take complete control on its way to a 16-6 win over Lewisburg. The Ironmen open the state tournament against the District 3 runner-up June 1.
"It feels good to finally win the title back," Danville senior Laura Hilkert said. "Especially after a year off, we wanted to come back even stronger."
Classmate Olivia Outt added: We played really bad last time (in the 2019 final), but it's good to redeem yourself for your teammates who had to move on."
Danville's seniors were the only ones who had experienced a district title, so the win was especially sweet for the majority of the team who experienced it for the first time.
"It was just great that we could do it as a team this year and give everyone else their first district win," Hilkert said.
"It feels really great to win after not being able to play my freshman year," sophomore Sarah Thompson said. "It's great to come and get revenge for the seniors, who were supposed to win it back last year, but didn't get the opportunity to."
The Ironmen led 5-1 more than 21:30 into the game when the floodgates opened.
"We just settled into our attack," Danville senior Olivia Outt said. "We always start a little frantic, and we were able to settle in finally."
Outt, who finished with four goals, assisted Lucy Pickle's goal to start the run. Then Outt ran across the front of the goal and shot behind her head and into the net for the second goal in Danville's game-changing run that pushed the Ironmen's lead to 10-1 at halftime.
"We always screw around at practice, trying to figure out the different shots we can get off," Outt said. "We watch college games, and try to do those skills that they do."
Pickle scored again 22 seconds after Outt's highlight-reel goal. Then Natalie Hampton and Kara Baylor scored 14 seconds apart to cap the run.
"We just really increased our intensity," Thompson said.
Danville scored in quick succession throughout the game. Outt scored 40 seconds in, and then added a second goal just 33 seconds later for a quick 2-0 lead.
However, the Green Dragons answered right back. Ella Reish scored immediately after a penalty to cut the deficit to one just 2:28 into the game.
One of the keys for the Ironmen — outside of the game-changing run — was the defense they played on Reish. Hilkert and Thompson both spent time chasing the Lewisburg standout around the offensive end.
"It was really making sure we stayed on her strong side and stayed in front of her," Thompson said.
"It's just being all up on her because she's Lewisburg's go-to for passing," Hilkert said. "By taking her completely out of the play, we were able to get more interceptions."
Hilkert has been the Ironman in charge of faceguarding the opposition's key offensive player, but Thompson was also up for the challenge.
"It was actually my first time faceguarding," Thompson said. "I kind of drew the short straw, but it was good to get practice in on that. Laura is leaving next year, so I might be the one doing it next year."
Because of that, Danville coach Carlene Klena wanted to see how Thompson would fare.
"Sarah trains in the offseason — weight training, speed training," Klena said. "She goes at full-tilt all the time. She just goes hard. I knew she had the perfect makings for that. Laura's cut from the same stuff."
Both teams had chances over the next several minutes, and it was the Ironmen who took advantage.
Addy Palm and Baylor scored less than a minute apart — both assisted by Kyra Welliver — to put Danville ahead 4-1 after 10:32.
"We come out hard," Welliver said. "We want to get up right away, and I think we're very good at doing that."
Welliver scored after a scramble in front of the net with 6:06 to go before halftime to put the Ironmen ahead 5-1.
Lewisburg tried to fight back in the second half. Reish scored her second goal less than five minutes in, and Roz Noone added another goal less than a minute later to cut the deficit to 10-3. Reish finished with four goals.
Danville scored the next six goals to dash any hopes of a Green Dragons comeback.
Outt said, even though she is set to graduate, she expects the Ironmen to begin another title streak.
"It's a start for another Danville lacrosse run," Outt said.
"I say to every team every year that they have never competed for a district championship, because it's a new team," Klena said. "You can't assume that you're going to be in it, that you're going to win it. The rest is tradition, and it's something to heighten your sense of pride, but it's really about what this group of ladies will do this year."
DISTRICT 4/6 CLASS 2A GIRLS FINAL
DANVILLE 16, LEWISBURG 6
First half
D-Olivia Outt, 0:40; D-Outt, 1:13; L-Ella Reish, 2:28; D-Addy Palm (Kyra Welliver), 9:35; D-Kara Baylor (Welliver), 10:32; D-Welliver, 18:54; D-Lucy Pickle (Outt), 21:31; D-Outt (Laura Hilkert), 22:16; Pickle (Baylor), 22:38; D-Natalie Hampton, 24:26; D-Baylor, 24:40.
Second half
L-Reish, 29:40; L-Roz Noone, 30:35; D-Outt, 31:28; D-Addison Reidle (Outt), 31:39; D-Reidle, 33:33; D-Pickle, 35:11; D-Jera Strony, 40:03; D-Sarah Thompson, 42:00; L-Reish, 43:26; L-Noone, 46:08; L-Reish, 47:24.
Shots: D, 31-16. Shots on goal: D, 26-12. Saves: Lewisburg 10 (Keeley Baker); Danville 6 (Kaitlyn Gable 3; Taylor Haas 3).