The Danville News
Danville High graduate Matt Diltz will be inducted into the Wilkes University Athletics Hall of Fame in January.
A 1998 Danville High grad, Diltz is one of six individuals that will be inducted into the university’s 30th Hall of Fame class. The 2002 Wilkes grad played baseball, football and men’s soccer for the Colonels.
A four-sport start at Danville, Diltz was an all-state soccer player for the Ironmen while also kicking for the football team.
At Wilkes, Diltz was a three-sport standout. He played four years on the pitch both as a midfielder and an attacker on the flank for head coach Phil Wingert finishing his career fifth all-time in goals (24) and 10th in points (58). He also served as a kicker on the Colonel football squad.
On the diamond, Diltz had his best year as a senior, filling in the program’s single-season record book including finishing first in hits (66) and in triples (12), second in games played (42) and in at-bats (152). He was named First Team Freedom Conference and Co-MVP of the league in 2002 leading Wilkes to a 24-17-1 record and a berth in the conference tournament.
He will be inducted into the Hall of Fame during a ceremony on Saturday, Jan. 28, following a MAC Freedom basketball doubleheader at the Marts Center.