WILLIAMSPORT — As far as Danville’s distance runners are concerned, there’s nothing quite like a late-season surge to evoke positive emotions in the week leading to states.
Getting a handful of career-best times from their competitors in the 1,600-meter and 3,200 meter runs, Tina Bartholomew’s Ironmen bounced away from the District 4 Class 2A track and field championships with 46 points packed.
While that was good for a seventh-place finish in the team standings, what was much more satisfying is several Danville competitors qualified for the PIAA Class 2A championship meet this weekend at Shippensburg University.
“I am thrilled at what they were able to accomplish,” Tina Bartholomew said of her distance group, many of whom got late starts due to extended swimming seasons. “And their excitement is still going. They want to go medal at states. They are pumped.”
Victoria Bartholomew popped a personal-best 5:24.99 in the 1,600 that was good enough to finish second and move her into the state field. Two spots back was Coyla Bartholomew, who clocked 5:29.44, while Alivia Shen (5:32.81) claimed fifth.
All three efforts were personal records — despite the 90-plus degree temperatures that shrouded Williamsport High School’s steamy STA Stadium.
Earlier Saturday, Danville put three runners on the podium for the 3,200 awards ceremony as Coyla Bartholomew (11:40.04), Hannah Bartholomew (12:14.34) and Emma Parker (12:21.51) finished third, fifth and sixth, respectively.
The latter two efforts also were PRs.
Danville also picked up a fifth-place finish in the 800 from Bella Johns (2:24.91).
Two nights earlier, Tina Bartholomew’s Ironmen also headed home with their emotions charged up as Danville’s 4x800-meter relay squad finished third yet reached states after running a season-best 9:49.35 that bettered the qualifying standard needed.
“It was just an overwhelming moment full of excitement,” Tina Bartholomew said of Thursday night’s effort. “I think I was like a little kid on the field. I was jumping up and down and screaming … and then I ran down to the girls.”
That time will put Hannah Bartholomew, Johns, Coyla Bartholomew and Victoria Bartholomew in Saturday’s fast heat alongside Southern Columbia and Lewisburg since the Ironmen own the seventh-fastest time in Pennsylvania.
Danville’s other place winners at districts were Sarah Sharp, who ran a personal-best 48.84 to finish fifth in the 300-meter hurdles, and Emily Chillis. Chillis popped a 15-4½ in the long jump and took home a seventh-place medal.
“I thought it was awesome,” Tina Bartholomew said of her squad’s collective achievements. “It was where I was hoping to be. We did think we might have gotten a few others here and there up on that podium. … I’m thrilled. I’m thrilled.”
Jon Vella’s Ironmen boys walked off with two individual champions as Bronson Krainak won the javelin with a career-best heave (191-8) that earned the sophomore the No. 1 seed at states and Rory Lieberman captured the 3,200 (9:16.96).
Lieberman let the Hess brothers, Jonathan and Jacob, establish the pace for the first five or six laps yet he never seemed uncomfortable.
“I like to lead,” Lieberman said of his usual tactical approach. “I don’t really mind chasing or leading, but I’ve found a lot of success this year by leading the race and then pounding the last laps. Today felt a little different.
“I knew Jonny was gonna take it out. He took it out, and I found myself behind Jacob. I knew with my kick and my PRs in the 800 the past couple weeks that I could out-kick him. With about 600 (meters) left, I just opened it up and went.”
For Lieberman, it’ll be his first journey to the outdoor state championships.
Evan Klinger ran a tactically superb race in the 1,600, but fell just short in the final 100 meters or so to Lewisburg’s Jacob Hess. Klinger’s second-place time of 4:21.74 was the best of the Lock Haven recruit’s high school career, a time that propelled him to states.
Jackson Clarke also earned a spot in the state field after logging an 11.01 in the 100 that was good for third yet bettered the qualifying time needed. Whether a nagging hip injury allows him to compete this weekend remains to be seen.
Other place winners for the Ironmen, who finished sixth in the Class 3A team race with 64 points, included Lieberman’s third in the 1,600 (4:28.84), Klinger’s second in the 800 (2:00.34) and Gavin Holcombe’s third in the pole vault (12-3).
Brogan Williams finished sixth in the triple jump (40-9½) and eighth in the long jump (19-6), while a season-best 8:13.46 in Thursday’s 4x800 relay wasn’t quite enough to put Lieberman, Klinger, Renzo Yuasa and Holdon Patterson in the state field.
Although Krainak didn’t mine gold at the Heartland Athletic Conference championships one week earlier, he did surpass the state-qualifying standard for the first time by hitting 180-0. Now, after popping 190-plus, he’ll go into the state meet with the top Class 3A throw.
Krainak hit 191-8 on his final attempt, but nailing a 182-6 on his third attempt turned out to be a temporary PR and a throw that would have moved him forward.
“I feel like after I hit the distance, I kind of relaxed because I knew I was going to states at that point,” said Krainak, who lauded throwing coach Jim Dressler for his significant improvement of late. “The little things keep on pushing me further. He’s helped me a lot. Last year and coming in this year, he’s helped me so much.
As for states, Krainak has a notable distance in mind.
“I’m hunting 200 when I go down there,” he said.