Montoursville and Danville just can’t quit each other.
Since 2018, the teams have met in both the regular season and the district championship every year except for 2019.
“Both teams know what they are going to get (on Friday night),” Danville coach Mike Brennan said.
Friday night’s return to the road to face Montoursville also has special significance for the Ironmen. A victory gives them a second-straight Heartland Athletic Conference-Division II title.
“That’s our motivation this week — it’s championship week,” Brennan said. “We’ll need to be at our best.”
The Warriors (4-2 overall, 2-1 HAC-II) are coming off a loss to Southern Columbia where the Tigers needed two touchdowns in a three-minute span — one in the third quarter, and a defensive touchdown early in the fourth quarter — to put away the plucky Warriors.
Some of the names might not be as familiar for this Montoursville team, though one surname certainly will be. Marco Pulizzi has been a problem for teams this season as a wide receiver. Marco, the younger brother of former Montoursville standout, and Lycoming freshman Rocco — leads District 4 in receiving yardage with 582 on 26 catches with six touchdowns.
“They are a very different type of team than we’ve faced. They use the jet sweep to set up everything. They run counter, and trap off that. Then they’ll hit waggle off play-action,” Brennan said. “They have a speed guy to attack the boundary with jet, then a good running back, and a fundamentally sound offensive line.”
That running back this season is Matt Conklin. The 210-pounder has been getting better as the season has worn on. He had 60 yards in each of the first two games, but 420 of his team-high 656 yards have come in the last three games against Central Columbia, Bald Eagle Area and Southern Columbia.
“He’s a bigger back, but he’s got some deceptive speed,” Brennan said. “He’s kind of an old-school running back.”
The Ironmen (6-0, 4-0) counter of course with one of the best defenses in the district. They have four shutouts already this season, and no team has scored more than twice on Danville this season.
“We changed our (defensive) system to be a little safer, and we kind of took a page out of (Montoursville’s) book,” Brennan said. “We went with a two-high safety look like them, and it allows you to get enough guys in the box to stop the run, while protecting your pass defense.”
Mason Raup leads the team in tackles for the fourth straight season, averaging 12.5 stops per game. Sophomore Cameron Kiersch has made his presence felt in his new role as a linebacker this season after playing safety a year ago. He’s second on the team with 47 tackles, while leading the team with nine tackles for a loss and 3.5 sacks.
Montoursville probably has been a bit more aggressive with the pass rush than the Ironmen this season. The Warriors have 16 sacks through six games, led by Cole Yonkin, who has four this season.
“Their (defensive) tackles execute a nice little twist (to get pressure), and they’ll bring a linebacker once in a while,” Brennan said. “You know on third down, they are coming after you. Something is coming in the B-gap or off the edge.”
The Ironmen have been able to do what they want offensively in all six games except for the game with Loyalsock where they scored 17 points. They are averaging 55.8 points per game in their other five victories.
There was a concerted effort to get the running game more involved last week, and Ty Brown-Stauffer had 160 yards and three scores. The only downside was two fumbles.
“I think those were our second and third turnovers of the year. It’s a part of the game. It happens because Ty gives such tremendous effort, trying to get extra yards,” Brennan said. “We understand you can lose a game if it happens too often.
“But we are a football team, and if one player makes a mistake, he knows somebody will pick him up.”
Brown-Stauffer leads the team with 504 rushing yards and seven touchdowns.
Quarterback Zach Gordon continues to be impressive, so impressive in fact, he completed 72 percent of his passes last week against the Green Dragons, and his season-long percentage dropped under 80. Gordon has completed 49 of 68 passes for 989 yards with 13 touchdowns and no interceptions.