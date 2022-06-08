The Danville News
When West Chester’s baseball season has been on the line this postseason, Braeden Fausnaught has wanted the ball.
Fausnaught, a 2017 Danville graduate, will likely start today against top-seeded North Greenville in the NCAA Division II national semifinals.
The Golden Rams would be hard-pressed to find someone they’d rather have on the mound than Fausnaught, a graduate student. Fausnaught is 9-3 this season with a 3.38 ERA in 1011/3 innings. Fausnaught’s 125 strikeouts this year are a single-season program record.
“He is an absolute workhorse,” West Chester second-year coach Mike LaRosa said. “It helps when your best pitcher is your hardest worker.”
That has never been more apparent than during the Golden Rams’ postseason run. After West Chester was upset in the PSAC tournament — Fausnaught’s second loss of the year — the Golden Rams were still selected to host a regional.
Fausnaught allowed one run in seven innings, striking out 12, as West Chester defeated Slippery Rock in its first regional game. However, a loss to Seton Hill in the next game meant West Chester had to defeat the Griffins twice in a row on Saturday, May 21.
West Chester won the first game Saturday, and Fausnaught took the mound to start the winner-take-all game.
“I told (Fausnaught) after Thursday’s win to prepare like he’d be pitching on Saturday — just in case this type of situation arose and we needed him,” LaRosa said. “He came to us after (Friday’s loss) and said, ‘I want the ball.’ We pretty much knew then he would start Game Two.”
Fausnaught allowed two runs in four innings — on one day of rest after throwing 118 pitches — and left with a 5-2 lead in a game the Golden Rams won 9-6 in 11 innings to take the regional.
“He emptied the tank, and gave us everything he had left,” LaRosa said. “He wanted to go back out there (in the fifth inning). But there comes a point where you are flirting with crazy, and we were pretty much there. His health was the most important thing, and we have another weekend to play.”
The following weekend, the Golden Rams hosted East Stroudsburg in a Super Regional, and lost the first game. The second game, which Fausnaught started, was scheduled for Saturday, May 28, but was delayed by rain in the second inning until the following day.
Fausnaught went out Sunday, May 29, already with a 1-0 lead, and finished what he started the day before. He allowed three runs on six hits with seven strikeouts in nine innings as West Chester won 5-3 to force a decisive third game.
“I just wanted to be aggressive and work the inner half,” Fausnaught said.
Fausnaught added that after pitching 11 innings in three days the previous weekend, LaRosa didn’t talk to him about coming out of the Super Regional game.
“We never really had that conversation because I think he knew I wasn’t going out of the game,” Fausnaught said with a smile. “I knew I had a chance to do something in the first game to put our team at an advantage with having people in the bullpen for the second game.”
The Golden Rams used four pitchers in the second game, an 8-6 win that earned them a trip to Cary, North Carolina, as one of the last eight teams left in Division II.
It also marked the first time East Stroudsburg was swept in doubleheader this season.
For the third straight weekend, West Chester found its back against the proverbial wall early. Fausnaught threw six strong innings in the opener Sunday against top-seeded North Greenville, allowing three runs on six hits in a 3-1 loss.
“Offensively, we didn’t do much,” North Greenville coach Landon Powell said.
A lot of that could be attributed to Fausnaught, who limited the Crusaders to three or fewer runs for only the fifth time in 62 games this season. North Greenville beat Angelo State 18-3 in its second game at the national tournament.
The Golden Rams, meanwhile, beat Southern New Hampshire 7-3 and Angelo State 12-2 to get another shot at the Crusaders. The teams are scheduled to play at 6 p.m. today, and if West Chester wins there will be a game Friday with the winner advancing to the national championship best-of-three series.
In three seasons at West Chester, Fausnaught — a 6-foot-3 lefty — is 15-5 with a 3.47 ERA. That should come as no surprise to anyone who has followed Fausnaught as he flourished at each successive level of baseball. After ending his career with the Ironmen, Fausnaught went 13-1 in two seasons at Harford Community College, including a minuscule 1.75 ERA as a sophomore.
At Danville, Fausnaught was 9-3 with a 2.22 ERA in three varsity seasons. He struck out 108 batters in 88 1/3 career innings as an Ironman. Over his last two seasons at Danville, he was 8-2 with a 2.17 ERA. As a senior, he also batted .333 and drove in 11 runs, while only allowing 13 earned runs in 42 innings.