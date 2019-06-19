DANVILLE — Rain washed out the first day, so 10 campers began the new U.S. Kids Golf Program at Frosty Valley Resort on Wednesday to learn the game and hone their skills.
“We’re really excited,” head instructor and Frosty Valley Golf Pro Laura Tyler said. “It’s a beautiful day to have the kids out here."
Tyler recently received a grant from the Edward Rosenblum Fund, which provided the money to purchase 31 sets of junior golf clubs. The clubs are equipped with special grips that show new players how to properly hold them.
The kids started the day on the putting green, playing games such as Tic-Tac-Putt and one Tyler calls “Last Man Standing,” which helps with distance control.
At the end of the putting session, students took their level one putting test, in which they must sink three out of five putts from 2 feet away from the hole.
Assistant instructor Bridget Mathias ran the putting test. She taught secondary health and physical education at Central Columbia for 34 years before recently retiring.
“To be able to come out and continue teaching young children, especially this great game, it’s just a lot of fun,” she said. “In the beginning, they thought ‘There’s no way I can do that,’ and to watch all of them be able to do it without even hesitating is pretty awesome.”
The U.S. Kids Golf Program is curriculum-based, and students advance through different levels starting at one and working up to 10. Students must pass tests in the areas of Putting, Around the Green, Full Swing, Knowledge and Scoring to move up. The camp at Frosty Valley offers instruction for levels 1 through 5.
Levels are assigned based on age and initial skill set.
“Some of them I’ve worked with before, so they’re probably going to be a level 2 or level 3,” Tyler said. “A lot of the beginners will start at level 1. That’s what we assess the first time we meet with them. We can figure out what level they’re going to start at and go from there.”
Tyler was also joined by her son, Ernie, who quizzed the students on some of the rules and etiquette of golf.
The camps will run through early August before transitioning to an after-school program.