DANVILLE — Zach Gordon struck out five in a two-hitter and also went 3-for-4 with 4 RBIs in Danville's 10-0, five-inning win over Mifflinburg in Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I baseball Monday.
The Ironmen (8-6, 8-5) scored at least two runs in four innings, starting the game with back-to-back three-run frames. Danville had 10 singles but Gordon and Joey Delbo (2-for-3, 3 RBIs) knocked in multiple runs, while Mason Raup and Jack Smiley each scored twice.
Zach Wertman and Andrew Diehl had hits for the Wildcats (2-11, 2-9) who have lost 10 in a row.
Danville 10, Mifflinburg 0 (5 inn.)
Mifflinburg;000;00;— 0-2-3
Danville;332;02;— 10-10-0
Allen Stamm, Zeb Hufnagle (3) and Lucas Whittaker. Zach Gordon and Mason Raup.
WP: Gordon. LP: Stamm.
Mifflinburg: Zach Wertman 1-for-2; Andrew Diehl 1-for-1.
Danville: Gordon 3-for-4, run, 4 RBIs; Raup 1-for-2, 2 runs; KJ Riley 2-for-3, run, RBI; Joey Delbo 2-for-3, run, 3 RBIs; C.J. Outt 1-for-3, run; Connor Kozick 1-for-3, run; Jack Smiley 2 runs.