ALMEDIA — Danville coach Devin Knorr chose Garrett Hoffman to pinch-hit late in Wednesday's district semifinal because the freshman swings a confident bat.
His baserunning was a game-changing bonus.
Hoffman led off the seventh inning of a tied game with a long double to left field. When Connor Kozick followed with a sacrifice bunt to move his teammate to third base, Hoffman never stopped running until he scored the go-ahead run.
"That's all Garrett," said Knorr. "He saw something; he read it and went like crazy using his natural athleticism. Turns out to be the big run in a tight ballgame."
The third-seeded Ironmen, who were on the district bubble until the regular season's final week, beat defending champion Midd-West 3-2 to reach their first district final since 2019. They will face top-seeded Montoursville, a 5-4 winner over Lewisburg, in the District 4 Class 4A title game 2 p.m. Saturday at Williamsport's Bowman Field.
"It feels great," said Danville junior Mason Raup, who pitched two innings of one-hit relief for the win. "I don't think a lot of people expected us to be in this game, let alone win it, but I was confident the whole way. We were confident as a team."
The game was scoreless through five innings with Ironmen senior left-hander Lane Berkey and Mustangs sophomore lefty Caden Wolfley trading zeroes amid few scoring threats.
Danville (11-8) broke the ice with two runs in the sixth. Reece McCarthy took a leadoff walk and was bunted to second base by Daniel Knight. Joey Delbo followed with his second hit of the game, a dribbler to the right side of the infield that moved McCarthy to third.
Wolfley quickly recorded his seventh strikeout with Ironmen at the corners. Before his next pitch, though, Delbo broke from first base and stopped halfway between the bags. Wolfley made an awkward move off the rubber and got off the mound to check Delbo. The home plate umpire ultimately made a delayed balk call, sending McCarthy home with the game's first run.
Gabe Benjamin then lashed an opposite-field single to right field that scored Delbo for a 2-0 lead.
"The explanations they gave me don't hold water," Midd-West coach Scott Wright said of the balk call. "This group, they don't deserve the fate they got today. This is one helluva team, great group of kids."
Midd-West (14-6) tied the score in a hurry. Matt Weimer led off the home sixth with a single out of the nine-hole, and Wolfley followed by busting it out of the batter's box for a double to right-center. Raup took over for Berkey, and a groundout and a safety-squeeze bunt knotted the score at 2.
"They're a good team, and, just like we did, they're going to try to score runs with small ball when they have the opportunities. They're good at doing it, too, so you tip the cap," said Raup. "I just stayed calm, deep breaths, and have trust in my defense. I was confident, though, because we were hitting well. Not necessarily hits, but we were on the pitchers."
Knorr turned to Hoffman in the sixth, telling him to get loose in case the No. 8 spot came up. When it didn't, Hoffman was set to open the seventh. He had to make a quick study of Mustangs reliever Garrett Leitzel, who was called on to pitch.
"I was like, 'I've got to do this for my team. I've got to get on base,'" said Hoffman, who entered with a .286 average (6-for-21). "It means a lot. I'm glad he picked me, and I'm glad I did my thing up there."
Hoffman fell behind in the count 0-2, took a curve for a ball and fouled off a pitch before creaming a ball to deep left. He easily rolled into second, and then was off to the races again on Kozick's bunt.
"It's just a kid taking advantage of an opportunity. Gets a big hit in a big moment, and then runs heads-up around the bases," said Knorr. "Really, really happy for him, and really, really happy for our kids. We get to play for a district championship."
Raup, who had a 1.00 ERA and one save in seven innings over three appearances, pitched around Easton Erb's leadoff single in the seventh with two of his three strikeouts and game-ending grounder.
"I would say I'm a closer at best — I don't have many pitches in me," he said. "I threw one curveball ... and another curveball that (Erb) made a good swing and put one through the hole. Other than that, it was just fastballs the whole way."
Berkey allowed just three hits in five-plus innings, striking out four and walking two. He opened with consecutive 1-2-3 innings, and he didn't see a Mustang at third base until the sixth.
"Lane was absolutely outstanding. I think he set the tone early; he was dialed-in," said Knorr. "I thought he was really good at changing sides of the plate, as well as mixing speeds. That makes it really difficult for batters in the box."
DISTRICT 4 CLASS 4A SEMIFINAL
At Engle Memorial Field,
Central Columbia H.S.
DANVILLE 3, MIDD-WEST 2
Danville;000;002;1 — 3-5-0
Midd-West;000;002;0 — 2-4-1
Lane Berkey, Mason Raup (6) and Jack Gibson. Caden Wolfley, Garrett Leitzel (7) and Matt Weimer.
WP: Raup. LP: Leitzel.
Danville: Reece McCarthy run; Joey Delbo 2-for-3, run; Gabe Benjamin 1-for-2, RBI; Cole Duffy 1-for-3; Garrett Hoffman 1-for-1, double, run.
Midd-West: Wolfley 1-for-3, double, run; Griffin Paige RBI; Aidan Everly RBI; Easton Erb 1-for-2; Preston Arbogast 1-for-3; Matt Weimer 1-for-3, run.