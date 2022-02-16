The Danville News
Danville split its final two regular-season boys basketball games, beating Lewisburg on the road and falling to Central Mountain at home.
The Ironmen (13-8) now wait to learn their assignment for the District 4 Class 4A playoffs. Danville will likely play Mifflinburg in the quarterfinals, though the final matchups are not decided.
The Ironmen and Wildcats split a pair of regular-season games.
The Green Dragons, who have a large lead in power points for the No. 1 seed in the District 4 Class 4A playoffs, fell victim to the hot-shooting Carson Persing and the Ironmen last Friday.
Persing scored 32 points, and won 73-59 in Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I play.
The Ironmen led Lewisburg 41-36 at halftime, as Persing scored 25 points over the first 16 minutes, including 17 in the first quarter.
Danville didn’t pull away until the fourth quarter, outscoring the Green Dragons 21-12 over the final eight minutes.
Zach Gordon, who finished with 15 points, made five fourth-quarter free throws as the Ironmen went 13-of-17 from the line in the final frame.
Jake Hernandez (12 points), Joey Martin (11) and Cam Michaels (10) all scored in double figures for Lewisburg.
Against Central Mountain, Danville struggled in the second half.
The Wildcats outscored the Ironmen 21-8 in the third quarter to take control of the HAC-I contest.
Persing scored 20 points to lead Danville, which led 39-31 at halftime.