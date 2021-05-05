Danville won two more softball games this week to strengthen its grip on the top spot in Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I.
Dejah Jones and Lindsay Cashner each knocked in two runs, Morgan Wagner struck out 16 and didn't allow an earned run, and Danville beat Central Mountain 4-1 on Tuesday afternoon.
The win gives Danville a two-game lead in the division with four to play. The Ironmen (13-1 overall, 12-0 HAC-I) have also dealt Central Mountain (8-2, 6-2) its only two losses of the season.
Danville jumped on Central Mountain with two runs in the first inning on Cashner's two-run hit, while Jones made it 4-0 in the bottom of the fifth with a two-run single of her own.
That came a day after Cara Bohner was dominant in the circle and at the plate in a 10-0 win over Selinsgrove on Monday.
As a pitcher, Bohner scattered a pair of singles and didn't walk a batter. She struck out four in the complete game victory. At the plate, Bohner was 4-for-5 with a double, three runs scored and four RBIs.
Wagner went 4-for-4 and drove in three runs. Cheyenne Starr also had a pair of hits, including a double in the win.
MONDAY
Danville 10, Selinsgrove 0
Danville;121;112;2 — 10-14-1
Selinsgrove;000;000;0 — 0-2-2
WP: Cara Bohner; LP: Kiersten Dupert.
Danville: Bohner, 4-for-5, double, 3 runs, 4 RBIs; Dejah Jones 1-for-4, double, RBI; Morgan Wagner 4-for-4, two runs, 3 RBIs; Cheyenne Starr 2-for-4, double, run, RBI; Kira Snyder, 2 runs.