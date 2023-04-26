Danville's boys' tennis went 2-1 over the past week, sweeping five matches from Milton and Bloomsburg.
In a 5-0 rout of Milton, the Ironmen dropped just one game in two singles matches and picked up a three-set win from Stefan Kupas and No. 2 singles.
Kupas dropped the first set, 6-3, to Milton's Tyler Geiswite before winning the final two sets 6-3, 6-4 for the win.
Luke Friscia dominated at No. 1 singles with a 6-0, 6-1 win, while Collin Cummins and Luke Hilkert swept No. 1 doubles and Nick Hand and Rocco Richards won at No. 2 doubles, 6-0, 6-1.
It was a similar story against Bloomsburg in a 5-0 win.
Nicholas Petrick, playing at No. 2 singles, didn't drop a game in a 6-0, 6-0 win, while Friscia won 6-0, 6-1. The closes match came at No. 3 singles, where Kupas won 6-3, 6-3.
Danville's doubles teams dropped just one combined point, getting a 6-0, 6-1 win from Hand and Richards and a 6-0, 6-0, win from Cummins and Donovan Larsen.
Central Columbia 4, Danville 1
Singles
1. Luke Hottenstein (CC) def. Luke Friscia, 6-0, 6-4; 2. Matt Getz (CC) def. Nicholas Petrick, 6-2, 6-0; 3. Dominic Valentino (CC) def. Stefan Kupas, 6-1, 6-1.
Doubles
1. Adam Long/Elias Mosler (CC) def. Luke Hilkert/Collin Cummins, 6-1, 6-1; 2. Nick Hand/Rocco Richards (D) def. Luke Saracoglo/Seth Priestman, 6-4, 3-6, 6-1.
Danville 5, Milton 0
Singles
1. Friscia (D) def. Hagen Hanselman-Reigel, 6-0, 6-1; Kupas (D) def. Tyler Geiswite, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4; 3. Petrick (D) Won by forfeit.
Doubles
1. Cummins/Hilkert (D) def. Trace Wiffer/Deren Shoemaker, 6-0, 6-0; 2. Hand/Rocco Richards (D) def. Garen Russell/Keegan Gill, 6-0, 6-1.
Danville 5, Bloomsburg 0
Singles
1. Friscia (D) def. Jake Crane, 6-0, 6-1; 2. Petrick (D) def. Ben Burrell, 6-0, 6-0; 3. Stefan Kupas (D) def. Jake Evans, 6-3, 6-3.
Doubles
1. Hand/Richards (D) def. Marc-Alexi Dobbins/Densley Similien, 6-0, 6-1; Cummins/Donovan Larson (D) def. Forrest Petters/Ryan Smith 6-0, 6-0.