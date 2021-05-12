The Danville News
DANVILLE — Gianna Feldmann scored three goals and had three assists Wednesday to lead Danville to a 17-0 win over Selinsgrove.
Olivia Outt scored four goals, and Danville earned a 19-1 girls lacrosse win over Bellefonte on Monday.
The Ironmen (13-1-1) followed that with a 14-0 win over Holy Redeemer on Tuesday.
Against the Seals, Lucy Pickle and Addison Reidle each scored three goals as the Ironmen led 10-0 at halftime. Outt and Kara Baylor each added a pair of goals.
Taylor Haas (three saves) and Kaitlyn Gabel (two) shared the shutout against Selinsgrove.
Reidle scored three goals, and Pickle and Jera Strony each scored twice for the Ironmen, who led 10-0 at halftime against the Red Raiders. Feldmann, Natalie Hampton, Riley Poticher, Baylor, Alivia Hosterman, Sarah Thompson and Caitlin Archer each scored a goal.
Feldmann added a team-high three assists, and Vivian Weaver and Addy Palm each had two assists.
Against the Royals, Danville jumped out to a 12-0 halftime lead.
Baylor scored 11 goals to lead 11 Ironmen on the scoresheet. Outt added two goals. Feldmann, Hosterman, Reidle, Palm, Pickle, Weaver, Strony, Thompson and Sarah Weader each scored once.
Feldmann led the way with three assists, and Hosterman had two.
Haas (one save) and Gabel (three) shared the shutout in goal.