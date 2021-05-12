The Danville News
LEWISBURG — After a bad start on the road Monday in boys lacrosse action, Ty Stauffer scored the first of his four goals to spark a rally for Danville.
Stauffer and Jordon Chambers scored goals 39 seconds apart late in the first quarter for the Ironmen, and a goal by Kyle Vanden Heuvel early in the second period pulled Danville to within three goals.
However, Lewisburg’s good start and good response to Danville’s run proved to be too much for the Ironmen as the Green Dragons grabbed a 20-9 victory.
The Green Dragons scored the first six goals, with Evan Gilger scoring the first two and adding a third during the game-opening run.
Gilger finished with a game-high five goals.
After Danville’s run of three straight goals, Lewisburg took control.
The Green Dragons scored 12 of 13 goals that were scored during the rest of the second quarter and all of the third, to push their lead to 18-4.
Behind Stauffer’s four goals, Chambers and Kevin Dempsey each scored a pair.
Gavin Crumb made 10 saves in the loss for Danville.
Matt Spaulding scored three goals for the Green Dragons; Rowen Martin and Matt Reish each had two; and Derek Gessner, Gavin Keiser and Eric Gilger each scored one.
Jimmy Bailey made seven saves, and Danny Leao had four for Lewisburg.