DANVILLE — It’s been apparent when Danville shoots the ball well that the Ironmen are capable of beating anybody in Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I.
With the a shot at the division title on the line this week — after a hot-shooting night on Saturday — the Ironmen went cold at the wrong time.
Danville, which made 12 3-pointers in a 71-70 win over Montoursville on Saturday night, dropped back-to-back games to Shamokin (63-43 on Monday night) and 75-71 on Wednesday to Shikellamy.
The Ironmen fall to 12-7 overall, 9-5 HAC-I, dropping them two games behind both Lewisburg and Shamokin in the division race. Danville travels to Lewisburg on Friday night.
Persing scored 34 points, including making the go-ahead free throws with eight seconds to play in the win over Montoursville.
The visiting Warriors missed a potential game-winning shot at the buzzer.
“It was a great high school basketball game,” said Ironmen coach Gary Grozier. “There was a lot of shot-making on both ends.”
Persing buried eight of Danville’s dozen 3-pointers, and he was 6-for-6 from the free-throw line. Hayden Winn scored 17 points for the Ironmen (12-5), while Mason Raup added 10.
The Indians limited Danville to just two fourth-quarter field goals, and senior big man Cayan Mieckie scored a game-high 20 points as Shamokin picked up a 20-point victory over Danville at the Purple Palace.
In Wednesday’s loss to the Braves, the Ironmen struggled to get on track offensively for most of four quarters. Shikellamy led by 11 with a little more two minutes left in the game, when Persing and Mason Raup caught fire late.
Raup and Persing hit back-to-back 3s sandwiched between a Shikellamy turnover on the inbound pass to get back within 67-62 with 1:19 left in the game. John Peifer converted two foul shots, but Persing converted a drive with a minute left to cut the margin to 69-64.
Mason Deitrich made a layup after Shikellamy broke the Ironmen pressure with 45 seconds, but Persing shook loose for another 3-pointer to cut the lead to 71-67.
Shikellamy turned the ball over, and Zach Gordon missed the front end of a one-and-one for Danville. The offensive rebound rattled around into Gordon’s hands, and he found Cade Cush for a layup with 17 seconds left. All of a sudden the Ironmen were within 71-69.
Peifer made two foul shots with 15.7 seconds left to push the lead to four. Persing converted a layup, but Deitrich was left wide open for a layup with three seconds left as the Braves salted the victory away.
“Johnny Peifer has a lot of responsibility on our team,” Shikellamy coach Bill Zeigler said. “He led us in scoring which is a great feat, but he also had to guard Carson Persing the whole game, which is another tough feat, in and of itself.”
The Shikellamy victory avenged a 71-44 loss back on Jan. 7, and is the Braves first victory over the Ironmen at the McCloskey Center since a 58-56 win on Jan. 16, 2009.