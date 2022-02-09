The Danville News
Danville dropped a trio of Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I girls basketball games over the last week.
The Ironmen (4-17) lost 45-33 to Selinsgrove at home last Thursday, fell 34-27 at home to Shamokin on Friday, and dropped a 40-24 contest at Central Mountain on Tuesday.
Against the Seals, Ella DeWald led the Ironmen with 10 points, and Lucy Pickle added nine.
Mackenzie Bailor scored 13 of her game-high 15 points in the first half to help Selinsgrove jump out to a 27-13 lead at halftime.
Against the Indians, Pickle led the way with nine points, and Savannah Dowd added eight.
Danville led 9-3 after the first quarter and 14-13 at halftime, but Shamokin outscored the Ironmen 12-6 in the third quarter to take control. Des Michaels scored eight of her 10 points in the third quarter for the Indians.
On Tuesday, the Wildcats broke open a one-point game at the break, outscoring the Ironmen 25-10 in the second half.
Grace Everett led the Ironmen with nine points.