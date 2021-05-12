Danville clinched at worst a tie for the Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I title with a 10-0, five-inning win over Midd-West on Tuesday.
Danville improves to 16-1 overall, 14-0 HAC-I, and will clinch the title with a win over Mifflinburg or Jersey Shore in either of its final two games, or one more Central Mountain loss.
Morgan Wagner allowed just one hit and struck out 11 in five innings, while walking five.
Kira Snyder and Lindsey Cashner each knocked in two runs for Danville, which had six doubles among its 10 hits in the victory.
Alanna Keister had the lone hit for Midd-West (7-8, 4-8).
That was the Ironmen's third week of the week. On Monday, Danville beat Millville 15-1 in nonleague action.
On Thursday, the Ironmen scored two runs in the top of the fifth break a tie in a 6-3 victory over Shikellamy at John O. Long Field.
With the score tied at 2-2 in the top of the fifth, Cashner and Cheyenne Starr each singled with one out. Courtesy runner Kat Rapp took third on Starr's single, and Starr took second on the throw to third.
Cam Hess followed with a two-run single to give Danville a 4-2 lead.
Danville added two more runs in the sixth on Cashner's RBI single and an error.
Danville jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the top of the first on an error and a Alyssa Tucker RBI single.
The Braves (8-6, 6-5) got a run back in the bottom of the first when Blaire Balestrini singled, stole second, went to third on a throwing error and scored on a wild pitch.
Shikellamy tied it in the bottom of the fourth on an error.
Wagner went the distance for the victory, allowing four hits. She struck out 12 and walked one.
Tuesday
Danville 10, Midd-West 0 (5 inn.)
Midd-West;000;00 — 0-1-2
Danville;003;61 — 10-10-0
Bella Parra, Storm Wilt (5) and McKennin Voss. Morgan Wagner and Lindsey Cashner.
WP: Wagner; LP: Parra.
Danville: Kira Snyder 2-for-4, double, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Cashner 2-for-3, run, 2 RBIs; Cheyenne Starr, double; Alyssa Tucker, double; Cara Bohner, double, 2 runs; Maddison Herriman 2-for-2, 2 doubles, 2 runs.
Thursday
Danville 6, Shikellamy 3
Danville;200;022;0 — 6-9-2
Shikellamy;100;101;0 – 3-4-4
Morgan Wagner and Lindsey Cashner. Sydnee Leeser and Reagan Wiest.
WP: Wagner; LP: Leeser.
Danville: Wagner, 2 runs; Cashner 3-for-4, RBI; Cam Hess 1-for-4, 2 RBIs; Kira Snyder 2-for-3, run.