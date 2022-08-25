Danville isn’t hiding behind platitudes or cliches before the 2022 football season.
The Ironmen are embracing the fact that they have a very clear, distinct goal.
Danville has won the last two District 4 Class 3A titles, and advanced to the state semifinals in 2020, along with a quarterfinal appearance last season.
The Ironmen feel like a state championship is a realistic goal, and that pursuit begins on Friday at 7 p.m. with rival Bloomsburg in the Judy Price game.
“Till we beat the better teams on our schedule consistently, but we want to set our sights on being dominant in the (Heartland Athletic Conference) division; we want to be dominant in our district,” coach Mike Brennan said. “We are 1-2 in state playoff games. With this group of kids, it’s clearly the goal to win games people don’t think we are going to win.”
Danville has good reason to have lofty goals. There are nine starters back on both sides of the ball, including a Division I running back (Army-bound Ty Brown-Stauffer), an All-Stater at wide receiver (Carson Persing) and middle linebacker (Mason Raup), along with two quarterbacks (senior Zach Gordon and sophomore Madden Patrick) that both topped 1,000 yards and 10 touchdowns a season ago.
Declan Aiken and Justin Kutcher return up front for Danville with Kutcher moving from center to left guard this season. The right side is new — juniors Joe Shipe (right guard) and Jah’Risse McCullough (right tackle) are first-year starters — as is sophomore center Lincoln Diehl.
“Nine of our 11 guys up front are underclassmen, so we have room for growth,” Brennan, who also doubles as the offensive line coach, said. “It’s our strongest, most cohesive unit up front in our three years here.”
Now Brennan wants his line to take the next step. Danville had issues with running the football, and stopping the run, in their losses last season. To reach their goals, the Ironmen know their play up front is key.
“We want to bring out the aggression in both lines. We average almost around 240 pounds per lineman this year,” Kutcher said. “We really just want teams not to play us, and establish our lines.”
Brennan is also excited about some of the more unsung players the Ironmen expect to play big roles this season.
Aaron Johnson is a two-year contributor all over the field, and expected to break out in a big way as a slot receiver and backup tailback for the Ironmen. Senior lineman Gunner Treibley — a transfer from Meadowbrook Christian, who was a second-team all-league performer at Milton — will contribute in a big way, for now just in the regular season until District 4 determines his eligibility for the playoffs.
Danville also made some changes schematically on defense, going to a more of a 3-4 look from a 3-5. Cameron Kiersch will move down from safety to inside linebacker, joining Mason Raup, who enters his final season with 410 career tackles. However, like on offense, Brennan thinks the development of his defensive line will determine how far Danville goes in the postseason.
“If we can become a dominant defensive football team, we can score a lot of points (on offense),” Brennan said. “The more possessions we can get via three-and-outs or turnovers (the Ironmen had interception returns for touchdowns by Carter Raup in the jayvee portion of Saturday’s scrimmage and Mason Raup in the varsity portion), the more chances we have to score points.
“You score points to win games in the regular season, but to win games late in the season, and win championships, it’s got to flip to the defensive side of the football, and that’s our goal — be a dominant defensive team.”
The Panthers were decimated by injuries last season, down to their third-string quarterback for a District 4 Class 2A quarterfinal loss to Mount Carmel along with six other missing starters.
Danville can expect a big dose of Madden Locke as the senior moves from receiver over to tailback. Locke had four touchdown catches, but at 6-foot-1, 205 pounds should be a test for that Ironmen run defense.
Nasir Kelly has been a starter for three years and will be Liam Zentner’s favorite target in the passing game. Zentner had five touchdown passes when he went down on the first drive of the fifth week of the season.
The Ironmen should be able to exploit a young secondary with Persing, who enters his senior season with 172 catches for 3,124 yards. Kelly is the lone returning starter in the secondary for Bloomsburg.