MIDDLEBURG — It took some time for Danville to really get going Wednesday night in its girls lacrosse game against Midd-West.
Sure, Natalie Hampton scored just 30 seconds into the game to give the Ironmen an early lead, but the Mustangs stayed close for the first third of the game.
That fact may not be surprising considering Danville has had players forced into quarantine because of contact tracing.
"We are just all reunited after some quarantine, so I think they jelled pretty well," Klena said.
With less than 10 minutes left in the first half, the Ironmen took control. Danville scored the final 14 goals on the way to a 19-2 victory.
"They were not running the plays the way they were supposed to," Klena said of the beginning of the game. "They weren't being disciplined. Then, they kind of realized after timeouts what they were doing wrong. ... The individuals were kind of cutting on top of each other, and not working cohesively. Then, they settled in and were playing a more disciplined attack."
Caitlin Archer doubled Danville's lead about five minutes into the game, and Olivia Outt scored for a 3-0 lead 7:30 into the game. Midd-West got a goal back when Ella Benner sprinted down the middle of the field, circled behind the goal and scored.
A second goal from Outt, this time with an assist from Riley Poticher, and a goal by Alivia Hosterman put Danville ahead 5-1. The Mustangs again answered, this time as Shutt scored with an assist from Hestor, to cut Danville's lead to 5-2 with 10 minutes to go in the first half.
"We were using the field," Midd-West coach Kailey Wagner said. "We were talking to each other. Our defending was pretty good. We were double-teaming them. But when we were double-teaming them, we couldn't catch up in time to slide over to the next person."
Hosterman made sure the Ironmen had some breathing room at the break. She scored with an assist from Lucy Pickle. Then after Pickle scored, Hosterman got her third goal of the first half with an assist from Poticher.
Danville scored all 11 second-half goals. Pickle, Addison Reidle, Gianna Feldmann, Kara Baylor and Jera Strony each scored a pair of second-half goals. Addy Palm scored the other goal.
After having some players in quarantine, Klena said she was glad to simply compete on Wednesday.
"I'm just so happy we get to play at all," Klena said. "After some of our families were impacted by COVID directly and some of the girls were quarantined, every day is a blessing, and this reminds us of that. We had our team photo (Tuesday) and everybody was there. It's the little things that mean so much in this year."
Pickle finished with three goals and five assists to lead Danville, which has games nearly every weekday the rest of this week and next day as they prepare for the postseason.
"I really just want to see them relying on each other," Klena said. "If they start out disciplined the way we ended this game offensively, we'll be fine. ... Our defense has to communicate. They have to open their mouths."
For the Mustangs, there is a lot to build on in Wagner's first season.
"To be honest, I was really impressed," Wagner said. "I thought they played awesome. For the most part, everything we've done in practice, they've been doing. The first time we played (Danville), we got beat by 23 or something like that. This is definitely an improvement."
DANVILLE 19, MIDD-WEST 2
First half
D — Natalie Hampton, 0:30; D — Caitlin Archer, 4:52; D — Olivia Outt, 7:29; MW — Ella Benner, 8:22; D — Outt (Riley Poticher), 13:30; D — Alivia Hosterman, 14:07; MW — Liliana Shutt (Taylor Hestor), 14:54; D — Hosterman (Lucy Pickle), 16:03; D — Pickle, 19:29; D — Hosterman (Poticher), 23:19.
Second half
D — Kara Baylor (Pickle), 26:17; D — Jera Strony, 29:32; D — Gianna Feldmann (Strony), 30:13; D — Addy Palm, 32:59; D — Pickle, 34:25; D — Addison Reidle (Pickle), 36:10; D — Strony (Pickle), 37:19; D — Pickle, 41:06; D — Feldmann (Strony), 44:36; D — Baylor (Pickle), 46:27; D — Reidle (Sarah Thompson), 50:00.