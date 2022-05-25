DANVILLE — If Danville harbored any doubts heading into Monday’s Districts 4/6 Class 2A girls lacrosse championship game against Bellefonte, a pair of the Ironmen’s standout sophomores erased them early.
Addison Reidle flicked up the opening draw, and teammate Lucy Pickle controlled it. Pickle weaved her way down the field and scored 17 seconds into the game.
“We came out with the intensity we needed,” Danville coach Carlene Klena said. “I have seen other teams not do that, not just Danville, but from coaching all this time.
“It’s just nice to come out of the gate and see the people that you’re really putting pressure on be up to snuff. Addison has so much to take care of to possess that ball. Lucy has been the consummate poised athlete, every game.”
Reidle scored seven goals and popped nearly every draw to a place where Pickle or another teammate could control it, and Danville defeated Bellefonte 21-3 to claim its second straight district title.
“It was my team keeping possession of the ball, so I could get the goals,” Reidle said. “It’s not just me. It’s more the team working the play around, then getting me the ball in position to score. It takes everyone.”
Reidle and Pickle started the scoring right from the beginning.
“To win the draw, that’s the first thing we need to win the game,” Reidle said. “Getting it right off the start and getting a (goal) off it was really good.”
Pickle and Reidle also took care of the scoring late, as those two combined for five of Danville’s six second-half goals.
Gianna Feldmann scored 37 seconds after Pickle scored, and added a second less than a minute later. Reidle scored her first goal 39 seconds after Feldmann’s second goal, and the Ironmen led 4-0 a little more than 2:30 into the game.
“We never want to underestimate the team we’re playing against,” Danville senior Kyra Welliver said. “On any given day, any team can win, so it’s important to play your best. We wanted to come out prepared. We had a game plan and we executed it.”
Goals by Addy Palm and Reidle made it 6-0 Danville just more than six minutes into the game.
Bellefonte got one goal back, but the Ironmen scored the next nine goals to take a 15-1 lead into halftime.
“It feels good that we worked hard and were able to defend our title,” Danville junior Sarah Thompson said.
One thing Thompson and the rest of the Ironmen defenders did exceptionally well was limit Bellefonte’s ability to score on eight-meter shots.
The Red Raiders converted only one of approximately 10 eight-meter shots into a goal, as the Ironmen got a stick in the way before the shot was even released in most cases.
“We practice that a lot,” Thompson said. “We’ve been working on getting rid of the false step that a lot of people do at the beginning, and going right into it. That helps cut them off.”
Now Danville turns its attention to its next challenge — states, which begin Tuesday.
While the Danville girls are 7-2 in district finals, the Ironmen have a 1-6 record in the PIAA playoffs.
“We match up really well against certain teams, not so much against others,” Klena said. “We’re going to go for the win. We’re the underdog, but we’re going to go all-out and leave it all on the field.
“That’s where we want to head. We want to be competitive at that level. It’s great to have the opportunity to try.”
The Ironmen (13-2) have been focused on improving throughout the season to be prepared for this opportunity.
“We’re very prepared,” Welliver said. “We focused this season on certain plays. We worked this whole season with a mindset that we’re eventually going to come up against teams we’ll have to work really hard against.
“We played teams from different leagues to try to prepare ourselves for that.”
Danville also used that mentality during games it won easily, including the district final.
“Our mindset was really on preparing for the next game,” Thompson said. “We know we’re going to be up against some tough competition. We have the mindset that we’re up against ourselves, so we can’t play down to any competition.”