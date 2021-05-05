The Danville News
DANVILLE — Kevin Dempsey and Ty Stauffer scored first-quarter goals for Danville on Tuesday to help the Ironmen keep pace with Selinsgrove early in boys lacrosse action.
However, Joey Hoover scored four of his game-high nine goals in the second quarter — and Danville was shut out in the period — to help the Seals pull away for a 16-4 win.
Selinsgrove led 7-2 at halftime. The Ironmen got goals from Kyle Vanden Heuvel and Jonathan Chambers in the third period to enter the final quarter, trailing 10-4.
The Seals (10-1) pulled away with six unanswered goals in the fourth quarter.
Garret Howell dished out seven assists in the win.