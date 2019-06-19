Hannah Kipple is as consistent as Yellowstone's famous geyser Old Faithful.
The only difference is the fact that Old Faithful doesn't have three people on it when it erupts. Kipple on the other hand keeps breaking records and playing on a high level even though she is the top target of every team she faces.
"Hannah just keeps doing what she does even though everybody tries to shut her down," said Danville girls lacrosse coach Carlene Klena. "She just keeps performing at such a high level."
And it's no surprise that she does due to how driven she is.
“Hannah just brings an amazing love and passion for the game,” said Klena. “She goes out there and not only wants to make herself better, but wants to make everybody around her better.”
Kipple, a junior, was just named The Daily Item’s Girls Lacrosse Player of the Year for the third straight season. She is joined on The All Daily Item team by teammates Erin Donahoe, Joanna Hilkert, Olivia Outt, Kylee Cush, Riley Outt, Laura Hilkert and Erin Cope.
The scary thing with Kipple is that even with all the attention she gets, she believes she can get better.
"There is always something I can improve," she said. "I never want to stop getting better."
Since coming onto the scene three years ago, the one thing Kipple has strived to improve has been her leadership.
“She has always been a quiet leader,” said Klena. “She has always been one to lead by example. She makes sure the rest of the team knows what it has taken her to get to that level.”
Kipple believes it has been her leadership that has taken her to the next level.
“I know I might not be the most vocal of leaders, but they know when I raise my voice,” Kipple said with a smile. “I just want to go out there and be the best example I can be.”
“Hannah has set the bar so high, and now you got other girls, like Erin Donahoe, who are taking her example and going with it,” said Klena.
With one more year left in her high school career, Kipple has a chance to claim a majority of the school records, but that is not a concern for her.
“Records are nice, but I don’t ever step on the field thinking or wondering how close I am to this record or that one,” Kipple said. “I am more concerned with the game and doing the best I can for my teammates.”
As for records, Kipple set the single season record for assists this year with 53 and added 70 goals, which was second on the team behind Donahoe who had 95.
The emergence of Donahoe, who has more than 160 goals in the last two seasons, has made Kipple even more dangerous.
“With her teammates following her lead, she doesn’t have to carry the load like she has in the past,” said Klena. “Hannah can now be Hannah and it is fun to watch.”
Kipple also led the team with 132 draw controls and scooped up almost two ground balls a game.
“She has become a complete player,” said Klena. “And what is scary is she still has another year of high school and she is only going to get better."