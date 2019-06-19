Harold Albertson doesn't know why it took four wins to get his 700th victory as the Danville American Legion baseball coach on Friday against Line Mountain.
However, the Post 40 manager does know what that milestone meant to him.
"It's pretty neat, no question about it," Albertson said. "What it means is I've seen a lot of good baseball players come through (Danville). I've had so many good players. I don't know how many have signed pro contracts.
"It's pretty amazing to sit back and think about it."
Albertson started as an assistant in 1972, then managed the team from 1973-76. He returned in 1979 and has managed since then. Albertson sits at 700-305 now in his career.
"Every time I think I am getting too old for coaching I just look at Alby," said current Danville Area High School coach Devin Knorr, who has coached with Albertson and played for him from 1992-94. "I realize he has been doing this longer than I have been alive and it puts it all in perspective.
"It is just amazing."
Danville has won 18 league champions and been to the Region V Tournament 16 times in his career, winning two titles (1988 and 2010). A state runner-up finish in 1988 ended in up in an Eastern Regional berth.
That 1988 team had a magical run, that very easily could have ended in a fifth regional runner up finish for Danville. Danville won the first game of the championship matchup with Abington, dealing Abington its first loss of the season.
Abington led 9-6 in the eighth inning when a thunderstorm hit. Legion officials told the teams the game was official, but Abington manager Jack Braz wanted to finish the game.
Play resumed the next day and Danville took advantage.
Dennis Sweeney hit a three-run homer to send the game into extras and Mike Buck's RBI single in the 10th inning sent Danville to the state tournament.
Post 40 would finish second in the state — losing to the 1987 National Champion Boyertown in the title game — and going 2-2 in the Eastern Regional at South Bend, Ind.
The 2010 team got hot at the right time as well, capping an undefeated run through the Region V tournament with 16-6 win in five innings over Valley View. Danville went two-and-out that year in the state tournament.
Albertson also said that this is probably his last season, joking his wife, Doris, who attends every game, has been a baseball widow for 56 years.
"It's really time we spend some time together in the summer," Albertson said. "This is my grandson's (Tyler Albertson) last season. They tell you you'll know when to get out."
"It is great that he was able to get the milestone with Tyler still playing Legion ball," said Knorr. "It just makes the milestone even more special."
And right now, it's Albertson's body that's telling him 44 seasons might be enough.
"When I had my shoulder surgery and couldn't throw batting practice anymore about four or five years ago, it really affected how I thought about the game," Albertson said. "Then I had back surgery three years ago, I can't really swing a fungo much anymore.
"You know when it's time."
It certainly will be strange not to see "Alby" around Danville baseball diamonds. In addition to his 700 legion wins, Albertson was involved with the high school program for 36 years — 21 years as an assistant before he took over as head coach in 1992.