Jackson Clarke and Rory Lieberman each set a school record Saturday at the New Balance Pan-Ram Invitational at Central Dauphin Middle School.
Clarke, a junior, won the 200-meter dash in a Danville-record time of 21.83 seconds. The previous record was 22 seconds, set by Brandon Zimmerman last year.
Clarke also placed third in the 100.
Lieberman won the 3,200 in 9:11.61. Mark Wimmer held the record of 9:33.2, which he set at the state meet in 1988.
Bronson Krainak took first place in the javelin with a throw of 176 feet, 2 inches.
Evan Klinger added a pair of top-five finishes for the Ironmen, placing third in the 1,600 (4:30.51), and fifth in the 800 (2:05.69).
Gavin Holcombe grabbed sixth in the pole vault, clearing 11-6.
Danville placed fourth in the 1,600 in relay in 3:41.18, and eighth in the 3,200 relay in 9:13.65.
Distance runners led the Danville girls track and field team Saturday at the Don Wilhour Selinsgrove Classic.
Victoria Bartholomew placed fourth in the 1,600 in 5:35.12 for the Ironmen, and her older sister, Coyla Bartholomew, was fifth in the 3,200 in 12:04.88.
Danville's 3,200-meter relay team also grabbed a top-six finish, placing fifth in 10:39.90.
The Ironmen also had a pair of top-eight finishes in the 800. Bella Johns was seventh in 2:34.26, a little more than two seconds ahead of Victoria Bartholomew.
Hannah Bartholomew added a seventh-place finish in the 3,200, finishing in 12:40.87.
DON WILHOUR SELINSGROVE CLASSIC
GIRLS
3200 relay: 1. Shikellamy A, 10:08.5; 2. Selinsgrove A, 10:26.27; 3. Southern Columbia A, 10:27.84; 4. Elk Lake A, 10:28.87; 5. Danville A, 10:39.90; 6. Hughesville A, 10:44.58. 100 hurdles: 1. Zentner, Bloomsburg, 16.99; 2. Parise, Selinsgrove, 17.01; 3. Pyle, Midd-West, 17.13; 3. Irion, Montoursville, 17.13; 5. Weber, Mifflinburg, 17.15; 6. Gardner, Hughesville, 17.39. 100: 1. Bergey, Milton, 12.98; 2. Walker, Jersey Shore, 13.27; 2. Augment, Selinsgrove, 13.27; 4. Gearinger, Central Columbia, 13.32; 4. Haley, Wyalusing, 13.32; 6. Corson, Jersey Shore, 13.33. Pole vault: 1. Bronowicz, Shikellamy, 10-0; 2. Drogan, Bloomsburg, 9-0; 3. Snyder, Central Columbia, 8-6; 4. Davis, Montoursville, J8-6; 5. Weatherill, Central Columbia, 8-0; 6. Cieslukowski, Warrior Run, J8-0. Shot put: 1. Dowkus, Mount Carmel, 38-10; 2. Maafu, Williamsport, 36-9; 3. Bussey, Shikellamy, 34-1.5; 4. Kopitsky, Mount Carmel, 32-5; 5. Shek, Milton, 32-1; 6. Stapleton, Selinsgrove, 31-11.5. 400 relay: 1. Central Columbia A, 51.39; 2. Shikellamy A, 52.16; 3. Milton A, 52.17; 4. Jersey Shore A, 52.85; 5. Bloomsburg A, 52.93; 6. Mifflinburg A, 53.05. 1600: 1. Aikey, Bloomsburg, 5:14.41; 2. Jones, Elk Lake, 5:29.25; 3. Bronson, Athens, 5:33.09; 4. V. Bartholomew, Danville, 5:35.12; 5. Hale, Williamsport, 5:41.12; 6. Bronson, Athens, 5:42.33. Long jump: 1. Schlauch, Bloomsburg, 16-3; 2. Hoover, Shikellamy, 15-7; 3. Thompson, Athens, 15-5.5; 4. Gehret, Southern Columbia, 15-4.75; 5. Parise, Selinsgrove, 15-4.25; 6. Dewyer, Milton, 15-1.75. Javelin: 1. Reiner, Milton, 118-8; 2. Lopez, Milton, 113-6; 3. Badger, Montoursville, 112-09; 4. Holmes, Williamsport, 107-7; 5. Minnier, Shikellamy, 102-5; 6. Johnston, Southern Columbia, 101-9. High jump: 1. Zentner, Bloomsburg, 4-10; 2. Ely, Wyalusing, J4-10; 3. Weatherhill, Central Columbia, 4-8; 3. Michaels, Shikellamy, 4-8; 5. Beishline, Central Columbia, J4-8; 5. Rolston, Greenwood, J4-8. 400: 1. Saul, Montoursville, 1:00.03; 2. Aument, Selinsgrove, 1:01.93; 3. Ronk, Shikellamy, 1:02.24; 4. Savitski, Southern Columbia, 1:02.41; 5. Molina-Shuman, Selinsgrove, 1:03.94; 6. Mylin, Bloomsburg, 1:03.44. 300 hurdles: 1.Walker, Athens, 49.49; 2. Weber, Mifflinburg, 49.58; 3. Irion, Montoursville, 50.64; 4. Grissom, Williamsport, 50.75; 5. Rebuck, Central Columbia, 50.77; 6. Parise, Selinsgrove, 50.88. Triple jump: 1. Schlauch, Bloomsburg, 34-8; 2. Walker, Jersey Shore, 34-5; 3. Weatherill, Central Columbia, 32-9; 4. Shuck, Mifflinburg, 31-10; 5. Hoover, Shikellamy, 31-7; 6. Heckman, Midd-West, 30-10. 200: 1. Bergey, Milton, 27.15; 2. Aument, Selinsgrove, 27.38; 3. Stout, Central Columbia, 27.44; 4. Bieber, Hughesville, 27.55; 5. Haley, Wyalusing, 27.63; 6. Corson, Jersey Shore, 27.92. 800: 1. Keeley, Shikellamy, 2:24.71; 2. Moncavage, Southern Columbia, 2:25.66; 3. Fry, Selinsgrove, 2:27.90; 4. Hoover, Midd-West, 2:29.57; 5. Bronson, Athens, 2:31.34; 6. Blake, Central Columbia, 2:33.01. 3200: Aikey, Bloomsburg, 11:12.93; 2. Kruskie, Selinsgrove; 3. Hennett, Shikellamy, 11:42.01; 4. Dunkleberger, Warrior Run, 11:44.80; 5. C. Bartholomew, Danville, 12:04.88; 6. Bronson, Athens, 12:40.87. 1600 relay: 1. Central Columbia 4:09.73; 2. Selinsgrove; 3. Shikellamy; 4. Hughesville; 5. Williamsport; 6. Athens. Discus: 1. Maafu, Williamsport, 94-10; 2. Bussey, Shikellamy, 93-6; 3. Bartlow, Athens, 93-0; 4. Massey, Shikellamy, 91-5; 5. Donlan, Southern Columbia, 89-6; 6. Kopitsky, Mount Carmel, 89-2.