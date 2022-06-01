Weather Alert

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 301 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN PENNSYLVANIA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 16 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA CAMERON CENTRE CLEARFIELD CLINTON COLUMBIA ELK LYCOMING MCKEAN MONTOUR NORTHUMBERLAND POTTER SCHUYLKILL SNYDER SULLIVAN UNION WARREN THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BERWICK, BLOOMSBURG, BRADFORD, CLEARFIELD, COUDERSPORT, DANVILLE, DUBOIS, EMPORIUM, LAPORTE, LEWISBURG, LOCK HAVEN, POTTSVILLE, RENOVO, RIDGWAY, SELINSGROVE, SHAMOKIN, ST. MARYS, STATE COLLEGE, SUNBURY, WARREN, AND WILLIAMSPORT.