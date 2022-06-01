SHIPPENSBURG — Before the starter’s pistol crackled Saturday morning and a crowded field in the PIAA’s Class 3A 3,200-meter run began to move, Danville’s Rory Lieberman knew an earlier race would help him a great deal.
Winding through traffic while absorbing elbows and shoulders proved to be a steady nuisance at April’s Penn Relays — where he navigated his way through a large field to finish seventh — Lieberman was aware that how that 3,000-meter race unfolded would mirror what he’d see at states.
And it did.
While Lieberman found himself amidst a number of bodies during a slow start — and side-stepping contact that could put him on the ground or on Shippensburg University’s Seth Grove Stadium infield — the Ironmen junior waited until space opened up.
Eventually, as a sizable pack began to peel away and fall back, Lieberman quickened his pace and began to move forward. Then, with just a few laps remaining, Lieberman was in second place behind Butler’s accomplished C.J. Singleton.
Lieberman actually moved from ninth place after the first few circuits — Lewisburg’s Jacob Hess led the first three laps before sliding back — to seventh, to fifth for several laps, and then moved into second with two laps to go.
“With about a mile left, C.J. took it out, but there was still a little bit of a pack,” Lieberman said. “And with about 600 (meters) left, I opened up and took the lead (over everybody else), and just went with everything I had left.”
Despite a shove in the back from Hatboro-Horsham’s Brian DiCola as the tandem neared the finish line, Lieberman stumbled across the finish line in second place — his time of 9:02.88 lowering the school record he already owned.
“Our goal was the top three for Rory,” Danville boys coach Jon Vella said. “We figured Singleton and (Greencastle-Antrim’s) Weber Long were going to take it out. So, we thought third through eighth was a strong possibility.
“We wanted him to get established in the upper part of the race by running a quick first 150-200 meters, which is what he did and then just sit tight. The first six laps he was patient, and everybody was in striking distance with the exception of Singleton. With the last 1,000, 800, 600 meters, it became a foot race.
“He ran, as far as I consider, a perfect race.”
Lieberman’s time also lopped nearly nine seconds off the 9:11 and change — his personal best going into the season-ending state championships — he clocked in early April at the Pan-Ram Invitational in suburban Harrisburg.
“A couple things happened that were really good,” Vella said. “First, he was the runner-up in Pennsylvania states. and the other thing that was exceptional was the 9:02. With a time like 9:02, I think there’s a lot of doors that open up on the collegiate level.”
Lieberman also was pleased about his performance amidst a 30-man field — his time, his finish and even his tactical approach were enough to warrant a lengthy grin.
“Oh yeah, for sure,” Lieberman said. “My coach and I have been working for the last six-and-a-half months on this since winter track. We were talking about this last night at dinner. What this race means to me is like a culmination of my entire junior season.
“And I don’t think I could have asked for a better ending to the season. I initially went in with a goal of top five, but I knew this was a tactical race and a kicker’s race at the end. I guess I just had the best kick.”
Danville only had three athletes competing at states — junior sprinter Jackson Clarke’s hip issues prevented him from running — and the Ironmen’s other finishers were senior Evan Klinger’s 29th in the 1,600 (4:34.67) and sophomore Bronson Krainak’s 15th in the javelin (167-0). Krainak had thrown 191-plus to win District 4 gold a week earlier.
“Every time we walk on to the track, it’s a learning experience,” said Vella, whose program will compete at the Class 2A level for the next two years. “We don’t know the outcome in the morning when we start this. We always use a good day or a bad day to our advantage. There’s always a lot of positive discussion after a dual meet or an invitational. We use it to build toward the next time we race, throw or jump.”
On the girls’ side, the Ironmen’s Victoria Bartholomew opened Day 1 of the two-day affair by knocking just more than two seconds off her personal-best time, and finishing 15th in the Class 2A 1,600-meter run. Bartholomew clocked 5:22.89.
“I felt really strong racing, a lot of good competitors,” said the Danville sophomore. “Going into it, I was hoping to win my heat and get a new PR. I got a new PR, so that’s all I wanted.”
Bartholomew’s outing also provided her with a feel for the state meet, something she hadn’t experienced before.
About 24 hours after her individual race, the quartet of Bella Johns, Victoria Bartholomew, Coyla Bartholomew and Hannah Bartholomew were lined up in the same 4x800 heat as District 4 rivals Southern Columbia and Lewisburg.
And after the first three legs, the Ironmen were sitting in third place and in terrific position to head back to Montour County with medals. It didn’t work out that way, as Danville wound up 10th in its heat (9:56.62) and 11th overall.
Southern and Lewisburg were 11th and 12th in the heat, but finished well back.
“First of all, I think we did a great job,” Danville girls’coach Tina Bartholomew said. “There’s a lot of pressure here, and we did want a medal. … We gave it our all. Everybody ran a great split. If everybody had run like they did at districts, we would have medaled. We had a fantastic experience here.”
Everyone, with the exception of senior Coyla Bartholomew, will have the opportunity to return to the state championships 12 months from now.
“When you get in moments like this, it is what you make of the moment,” Tina Bartholomew added. “It’s hard to set yourself outside of these moments and knowing what you can do when you’re brushed up against how many other teams when they’re in front of you, behind you and all around you, too.
“The way they composed themselves and went for it on each and every one of the legs of the relay, I was thrilled. We talked about it. We planned it out. We have more to work on, but I couldn’t have asked for more. They did not fall apart.”