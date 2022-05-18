DANVILLE — Rory Lieberman characterized Saturday’s Heartland Athletic Conference track and field championship meet as a fun day, yet the Danville junior still managed to learn something about himself while getting in some needed work.
While Lieberman did not compete in his specialty race — the 3,200-meter run — his primary objective was to do some speed training on his home track at Ironmen Stadium by running the lead leg on the 4x800-meter relay unit, and then seeing what sort of time he could clock by opening it up in the 800-meter run.
Well, Lieberman combined with Renzo Yuasa, Haydon Patterson and Evan Klinger to run a season-best 8:15.30 as the 4x800 quartet finished third. A bit later, Lieberman posted a personal-best 1:58.96 while winding up second in the 800.
Klinger, like Lieberman, also cracked two minutes for the first time as he crossed the finish line just behind his close friend and training partner in 1:59.53.
“It was kind of more like a fun day, trying to see what I can do in the 800,” Lieberman said. “It was kind of fun to drop down in distance and see how fast I can spin my legs.”
Lots of Ironmen had plenty of fun at the HAC championships for Danville’s fifth-place side (57 points) as Jon Vella’s team established one school record, saw a pair of relays post season-best times and had five athletes record personal records.
Of course, the main objective was to get in some work, avoid injury and build confidence heading into the District 4 Class 3A meet, which begins today in Williamsport.
“We have to be careful in how we race these kids and how hard we race them,” Vella said. “So, we’re conservative. If we have kids that haven’t qualified for districts, they have an opportunity to do so — but we also had a lot of PRs as well.”
Junior blur Jackson Clarke made Danville’s 100-meter school record his by registering a 10.65 in the final against a quality field he’ll likely encounter in Williamsport. Clarke narrowly missed the meet record (10.64), but he did erase the school-record 10.67 posted in 2006 by Andrew Cope despite a tender leg that received plenty of ice afterward.
“My hip’s been hurting me the past few days, so I was pleasantly surprised (about getting the record),” Clarke said. “All I wanted to do was win and I did that. I won the record, so that was a nice little thing on the side.”
Clarke also ran the anchor leg on the Ironmen’s 4x100 relay unit that clocked a season-best 43.73 en route to a first-place finish. Carson Persing, Brogan Williams and Marius Stobo ran the first three legs before Clarke passed Lewisburg’s Cam Michaels and Southern Columbia’s Braeden Wisloski to bring the baton home first.
Williams also finished sixth in the triple jump (41-3¾) and eighth in the long jump (20-2¼), pocketing a PR in the latter event by a quarter-inch. Sophomore Bronson Krainak was second in the javelin with a throw of 180-0, adding two-plus feet to his PR.
Freshman Gavin Holcombe cleared 12-6 in the pole vault to finish fourth. Holcombe added five inches to his personal-best height in the process.
“We have some pretty solid guys all around,” said Lieberman, who expects to run in the 4x800, 3,200 and 1,600 at districts. “Our team is pretty close-knit, and we all love each other. We’re all like moving toward the same goals and with our good throwing, good sprinting and good distance I don’t see why we can’t win the (district) championship.”
Vella added: “We’re moving in a good direction. I love the direction we’re headed in.”
On the girls’ side, Danville finished 11th with 28 points — ostensibly on the strength of a distance unit that grows stronger and stronger each time out after a number of Ironmen runners enjoyed extended swimming seasons.
Victoria Bartholomew (5:29.22) and Alivia Shen (5:34.42) finished fourth and sixth, respectively, in the 1,600-meter run with both youngsters posting personal-best times in the process. Two Ironmen also placed in the 3,200-meter run, as Coyla Bartholomew (11:56.51) was fourth and Hannah Bartholomew (12:25.49) wound up seventh.
“It’s been a short season for them,” Danville coach Tina Bartholomew said. “We’re getting to the point where they’re starting to run well. My goal as a coach was to get them to have the best performances they can at the end of the season.”
Bella Johns (2:26.83) added a fifth in the 800-meter run, while Sarah Sharp carded a sixth in the 300-meter hurdles (49.79).
Danville’s remaining points came in the 4x800-meter relay, when Johns and the Bartholomew sisters clocked a 10:02.47 to place third.
Next stop for the Ironmen comes today and Saturday at Williamsport High School, where state berths will be on the line at the District 4 Class 2A championships.
“These girls are dedicated and they have great work ethics,” Tina Bartholomew said. “We’re really excited about districts and we’re ready to go.”