SUNBURY — After allowing a leadoff single, Cara Bohner struck out the next seven Shikellamy batters she faced Tuesday in a Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I softball game.
Unfortunately for Bohner and the Ironmen, a pair of runs scored during that stretch due to a trio of passed balls.
That was the story of a 6-1 loss for Danville, as Bohner gave up only five hits, walked no one and struck out 13, but allowed four unearned runs.
"Mental mistakes cost us this game — period," Danville coach Jake Strausser said.
Shikellamy (4-1) hit only one ball out of the infield in the first three innings as Bohner racked up eight of her 13 strikeouts.
"I've worked a lot on my mental game," Bohner said. "I think of the big picture. I try to just worry about going after the batter, and not who is on base or what the score is."
Reagan Wiest singled to lead off the fourth inning for Shikellamy, and was lifted for courtesy runner Maggie Johnson. Johnson stole second base and scored on an error on the play.
Bohner then retired the next five batters.
"Being able to keep the batters off-balance with different speeds and being able to hit the corners was key," Bohner said. "Through the lineup, they're really good hitters."
The only earned runs Bohner allowed came on a two-run home run by Blaire Balestrini in the bottom of the fifth.
"Cara pitched a damn good game," Strausser said of Bohner, who was battling a bad cold. "It just goes to show you her determination. She's a tough nut. I told her if she didn't feel good to tell me. Then I said, 'Well, if I know Cara Bohner, she's not going to tell me.' She's been sick for a couple days.
"That's why she's a Division I (talent)."
Bohner led off the game with a triple, and Dejah Jones walked and stole second to give the Ironmen two runners in scoring position with no outs in the top of the first. However, Shikellamy pitcher Sydnee Leeser wiggled out of trouble, as she did throughout the game.
Danville went 1-for-9 with runners in scoring position.
"We left 12 runners on base and that's a no-no," Strausser said. "If you leave 12 runners on base, that makes it tough on the pitcher."
Danville (2-3) got on the board in the top of the fifth. Jones hit a leadoff single, but was erased on a one-out fielder's choice. After a Shikellamy error, Alexis Hepner singled back through the middle to drive in the Ironmen's lone run.
The Ironmen tried to rally in the top of the seventh — putting a runner in scoring position for the seventh straight inning.
Camryn Hess and Cadence Shaffer hit singles on either side of a flyout to center. Then Hepner hit a blooper to right field. Shikellamy right fielder Allison Minnier ran under the ball, but bobbled it and it hit the ground. Minnier picked up the ball and threw it to Balestrini at second base for a force out. Balestrini then fired it to catcher Reagan Wiest, who tagged out Hess at home plate, ending the game.
The loss came on a heels of an extra-inning loss to Central Mountain on Friday. The Ironmen's other loss came to Jersey Shore by one run.
"We're close," Strausser said. "We should be 5-0 in all honesty. We gave this game away. We gave Central Mountain away. Jersey Shore, we gave away. It's mental errors that have cost us every game we've lost.
"We're a young team. ... Once they figure it out, we're going to be tough to beat. I'd rather be tough to beat at the end of the year when it really matters."
Bohner said with playing so many good teams, the difference between a win and a loss is very thin — and comes down to a key hit or a mistake.
"I think a lot of our games are going to be super-low scoring," Bohner said. "In our district, all the teams are kind of the same competitiveness. We just have to get those extra hits to be able to pull out the wins in tight games. It's just getting these young girls to step up."
SHIKELLAMY 6, DANVILLE 1
Danville;000;010;0 — 1-9-2
Shikellamy;200;121;x — 6-5-2
Cara Bohner and Kat Rapp. Sydnee Leeser and Reagan Wiest.
WP: Leeser. LP: Bohner.
Danville: Bohner 2-for-3, double, triple; Alexis Hepner 1-for-4, RBI; Emily Herriman 1-for-3, double.
Shikellamy: Blaire Balestrini 2-for-3, home run (5th, one on), two runs, two RBIs; Gweneth Wiest 1-for-3, RBI.