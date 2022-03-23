LEWISBURG — Danville junior Brenna Ross followed her third-place finish in the 50 free on the first night of the Class 2A PIAA swimming and diving meet with another championship swim Saturday.
When asked about the 100 breaststroke after taking bronze in the 50 free, Ross said she was going to “kill it.”
She didn’t disappoint, going 1:03.73 in the 100 breast final for another third-place finish. Ross was just a quarter-second behind runner-up Peyton Scott of Indiana High.
“It went really well. That was a huge time drop,” said Ross, who was 2.09 seconds faster than her prelim. “I’m really happy with it. I made some changes to my warmup and got really hyped up.”
Ross thought her warmup for the prelims was lacking, so she focused on that aspect before the final.
“I swim well when I have that pressure on myself,” she said. “I just didn’t warm up enough. I really made sure to warm up my legs.”
Danville’s relay team of Coyla Bartholomew, Alivia Shen, Caroline Spahr and Ross advanced to 400 free final and finished seventh overall (3:38.77).
“It’s so fun to have everybody hyping each other up like that,” Ross said. “It’s just really exciting being around a great group of people. They just make it so fun.”
Three local swimmers competed in the 100 free — Danville’s Bartholomew and Spahr, and Bloomsburg’s Annabell Reck, a Southern Columbia student. Bartholomew topped the group with a time of 54.69 which was good enough for 19th overall. Reck placed 21st in 55.08, while Spahr posted a 55.64 to place 27th overall.
Danville’s Ryan Hause competed Friday morning as he took on the field in the 200 IM. Hause swam in the fourth heat of the event, posting a 2:01.50l.
“We had (YMCA) stuff all weekend and then stretched it out a little bit after that,” Hause said. “We did our sprints. We have been tapering. We didn’t taper leading up to high school districts. We’ve kind of just been coming down from our taper for this meet.”
Hause qualified for the night swim with the time, and he placed 16th overall in the event.
“I felt good, but that time really isn’t a reflection of what I can do,” Hause said. “It’s a little frustrating.”
Hause said he felt like his legs gave out as he pushed through the opening lap of the event. It was a difficult position to be in as he was forced to struggle through the event.
Hause placed 16th overall for the Ironmen.