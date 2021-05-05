Six former Penn State players were selected last week in the NFL draft, led by linebacker Micah Parsons, who became the first Penn State player to be drafted during the first round of the NFL since the New York Giants took Saquon Barkley as the second overall pick in 2018.
The Dallas Cowboys drafted Parsons with the 12th overall pick during the first round of the 2021 NFL draft on Thursday in Cleveland.
It didn’t take nearly as long for the Nittany Lions to have another player selected in the first round. The Baltimore Ravens selected defensive end Jayson Oweh with the 31st overall pick, giving Penn State two first-round selections for the first time since the 2003 season.
The Pittsburgh Steelers selected tight end Pat Freiermuth in the second round with the 55th overall pick, and a trio of Penn State players went back-to-back-to-back in the seventh round Sunday.
Parsons opted out of the 2020 season because of concerns regarding the coronavirus.
“I just feel I am the most versatile player in this class,” Parsons said, “I can play middle linebacker; I can play outside; and I can pass rush. I think there’s no place I can’t play in the linebacker spot.”
Penn State coach James Franklin along with defensive coordinator Brent Pry joined Parsons in Cleveland.
As a first-time starter in 2019, Parsons logged 12 starts and played in 13 contests. He again led the Nittany Lions in tackles with 109, including 14 for a loss. During Penn State’s Cotton Bowl contest against Memphis that season, Parsons tied a career-high for tackles with 14, 10 of which he recorded in the first half alone. He also added two forced fumbles and two pass breakups, and he was named Cotton Bowl defensive MVP for the performance.
During the 2019 postseason, Parsons made history as the first sophomore in conference history to claim the Big Ten’s Butkus-Fitzgerald Linebacker of the Year award.
Oweh ended the 2019 season with 21 total tackles and five sacks.
He earned a starting spot on the Nittany Lions’ defensive line in 2020 and recorded 38 total tackles, including 6.5 tackles for a loss.
As Oweh moved up draft boards ahead of the draft, some expressed some concern over the fact he didn’t record a sack last season.
“Maybe the production wasn’t there, but in terms of skill-wise, I was much better this past year,” Oweh said of his 2020 season. “It just helped me to understand what I had to really hone on… Now I can really hone in on speed to power, hone in on timing (my) hands better and confronting the tackle instead of trying to run around him. That’s only going to make my game better.”
Freiermuth was the second Penn State tight end taken in the NFL draft since 2018 when the Miami Dolphins selected Mike Gesicki as the 42nd pick in the second round.
Freiermuth leaves as the program’s all-time touchdown receptions leader at tight end with 16.
Despite playing in just four games this past season due to a season-ending injury, Freiermuth still earned accolades as the Kwalick-Clark Big Ten Tight End of the Year. He recorded 310 yards receiving and one touchdown on 23 catches.
Freiermuth posted career-highs in yards receiving (507) and receptions (43) during the 2019 season. He ranked second on the Nittany Lions’ offense in both statistical categories. Freiermuth’s seven touchdown receptions that year ranked fourth for tight ends nationally.
“It’s prepared me a lot,” Freiermuth said of his Penn State experience. “With what coach (James) Franklin, accountability and being on time and just doing the right thing. Doing that and implementing it to my pro career has helped me a lot. I follow everything coach Franklin has taught us and it’s helped me this far, so I’m going to continue to do that and follow that program.”
In the seventh round, the Washington Football Team selected defensive end Shaka Toney with the 246th overall pick. Toney played in 47 contests with 22 starts during his four-year Penn State career.
Following Toney’s selection at No. 246, Penn State offensive linemen Michal Menet and Will Fries were drafted with back-to-back selections by the Arizona Cardinals and the Indianapolis Colts, respectively.
Toney accumulated 111 total tackles — including 28.5 tackles for a loss — to go with 20.5 sacks, four forced fumbles, four passes defended and one fumble recovery. Toney’s 20.5 career sacks rank eighth all-time among Penn State defenders.
Toney received accolades as a first-team All-Big Ten selection both by conference coaches and members of the media last season following a senior campaign where he recorded 31 tackles, five sacks, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.
Toney posted career-highs in tackles (40), sacks (6.5) and tackles for a loss (eight) as a redshirt junior in 2019. Big Ten coaches named him as second-team All-Big Ten selection that season.
Menet, a center, started 34 contests during his Penn State career. He was named a team captain for the 2020 season. Big Ten coaches and members of the media tabbed him a third-team All-Big Ten selection following his 2020 season.
Fries logged playing time at both offensive guard positions in 48 games with 42 starts during his time at Penn State. Big Ten coaches named him to their All-Big Ten second team last season, while members of the league’s media selected him as an honorable mention player.
Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence (Jacksonville), BYU quarterback Zach Wilson (New York Jets), North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance (San Francisco), LSU wide receiver Ja’marr Chase (Cincinnati) and Alabama wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (Miami) were selected as the first five picks of the 2021 NFL draft.