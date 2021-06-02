SHIPPENSBURG — Brandon Zimmerman got off to a poor start — at least for him — as he pushed off the blocks for the 300-meter hurdles Saturday at the PIAA Class 3A track and field meet.
However, Zimmerman made up ground quickly, and placed second with a final time of 38.41.
Zimmerman, a Danville senior, simply ran out of track as he narrowly missed catching up to West Mifflin’s Dontae Lewis.
“I ran the first 150 in 19 seconds, which is the slowest I’ve ever run it,” Zimmerman said. “Going into that turn I knew I had to pick it up.”
Every runner on the outside of the track was ahead of Zimmerman, but something seemed to click for Zimmerman as he headed into the only turn of the race.
Lewis actually hit a hurdle down the stretch but was still able to hold on for the win.
“I picked it up and ran a negative 150,” Zimmerman said. “I pushed as hard as I could to try and pass him. He got the edge on me. He absolutely deserves it. He’s an amazing athlete.”
Zimmerman still won a silver medal, and added a fifth-place medal in the 110 hurdles. Along with Zimmerman’s pair of medals, K.J. Riley finished fourth in the javelin and Jagger Dressler placed fifth in the triple jump to lead the Ironmen to a sixth-place finish as a team. Danville finished with 21 points, tied with Hatboro-Horsham for sixth. State College won the title with 36 points.
In the 110 hurdles, Zimmerman had the third-best preliminary time, and finished fifth in the finals in 14.61 seconds. Williamsport’s Allen Taylor won the event in 14.15.
“This is the biggest stage you can get to, because nationals are canceled,” Zimmerman said. “It’s huge being able to compete in front of all these people. I’m happy for everybody. It was a great competition. I loved every second of it.”
Riley placed fourth in the javelin with a long throw of 177-10. It was a five-foot improvement on his seed length.
“Just talking with the coaches knowing I could hit a bigger throw than my past PR was a big motivation push for me today,” Riley said. “Coming down to the last throw I knew I needed to hit. I just kept within myself and threw the throw.”
After a record-setting day at the District 4 meet, Dressler was seeded seventh heading into the state triple jump.
“I’m happy I got fifth,” Dressler said. “I moved up a little. It’s something to be happy about.”
The conditions were not favorable for the jumpers Saturday, as a constant breeze cut through Seth Grove Stadium at Shippensburg.
All the jumpers were forced to jump, bundle back up and then try to get warm to jump again.
“In districts just standing there you were hot,” Dressler said. “Coming in here you have the best competition in the state. You have to make sure you’re loose.”
Dressler’s best leap was 45-02.25. Penn Manor’s Kyle Murr won the event by clearing a distance of 46.10-75.