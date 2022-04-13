DANVILLE — A Sunbury woman charged with repeatedly stalking and terrorizing a Danville woman via text and phone messages admitted to some of those crimes at a plea hearing Monday in Montour County Court.
In a separate case, a former Danville area woman accused of falsely accusing her husband, a Bloomsburg University professor, of human trafficking and child abuse, admitted to those charges.
Jamie A. Adams, 32, admitted to two counts of stalking but stopped short of admitting to a terroristic threats charge for allegedly telling Jennifer Krajewski, “I want to curb stomp your teeth out.”
“I don’t recall that text,” Adams told Judge Gary Norton via video feed from the Columbia County Prison, where she is being held.
After questioning by Norton, Adams admitted that police had enough evidence in that case that she could be convicted, and she pleaded no contest to that charge, which is accepting conviction as though she had entered a guilty plea but without admitting guilt.
She will be sentenced at a later date.
Adams had faced 10 sets of charges, all related to stalking or terrorizing Krajewski in 2020 and 2021. Danville police charged her with the last four sets of charges in September. They included counts of retaliation against a witness or victim and terroristic threats, in addition to stalking and harassment charges. She was jailed in the Columbia County Prison in lieu of $400,000 bail on those charges.
In the latest charges, police alleged that in June and July of last year, Adams, who had been living with her father in Bridge City, Texas, sent more than 100 harassing texts and attempted five phone calls to Krajewski.
Krajewski told police the texts and calls from Adams affected her mental health and physical well-being. Danville police Sgt. Justin Stanley said that despite warnings to stop the harassment, Adams was rearrested six previous times for stalking and harassment of Krajewski.
‘She ruined my life’
In the other stalking case on Monday, Laura Permuter, 41, currently of Missouri, pleaded guilty via Zoom. She was accused of claiming her former husband, Lam Nguyen, a professor in Bloomsburg University’s Department of Management and International Business, was engaged in human trafficking and child abuse between 2014 and 2018. According to court documents, Mahoning Township police investigated Permuter’s claims, which included her sending letters to the university, falsely accusing Nguyen of those crimes and falsely claiming he subjected their minor son to physical and sexual abuse. Police said the investigation determined Permuter’s claims were unfounded and medical records showed no abuse.
Nguyen testified, telling Norton, “She ruined my life,” recounting how Permuter had sent letters to the university.
When the judge asked him if his ex-wife should serve a jail sentence, Nguyen said he just wanted justice to be served.
“What sentence would be justice for you?” Norton asked.
“What she did is really, really bad,” Nguyen replied. “I just want justice to be served. I just don’t want her to do it again. I feel so bad.”
Norton then asked Permuter, on his computer screen, if she felt any remorse for what she did.
“I feel terrible that I caused him any pain,” she said, but Norton questioned her sincerity.
He sentenced her to 12 months probation under the supervision of Montour County Probation or a designee, since she is in Missouri, and ordered her to pay court costs and a $1,000 fine. The conditions of probation include checking in with probation periodically, living in an approved residence, undergoing random drug and alcohol testing, not owning or possessing a firearm or possessing or using intoxicating beverages.
In other cases:
Michael Owens, 47, formerly of Sunbury, pleaded guilty to driving under the influence of alcohol March 31, 2020 in Valley Township, his second DUI in 10 years. Norton sentenced him to serve five days to six months in jail, beginning April 29, with automatic parole after the minimum is served. He also must pay court costs and a $300 fine, participate in the state Alcohol Highway Safety Program and perform 20 hours of community service.
Scott Wright, 22, of Ash Street, Danville, admitted to fleeing or attempting to elude police and reckless endangerment on Aug. 23, 2020, in Mahoning Township. Norton admitted him to the yearlong felony diversion program, beginning May 1, at a cost of $100 per month. He will be sentenced after completing the program.
Jhonser Morales, 35, of Davenport, Florida, pleaded guilty, through an interpreter on speaker phone, to possession with intent to distribute less than 50 grams of heroin on April 16, 2019, on Interstate 80 in Liberty Township. He will be sentenced at a later date. The female interpreter on the phone translated the judge’s comments and questions to Spanish for Morales, who stood at the defense table with his lawyer, as well as Morales’ responses from Spanish to English.
Chad Shaffer, 36, of D L and W Avenue, Danville, who is currently serving a sentence at the State Correctional Institution in Chester, admitted to resisting arrest in connection with a foot chase in the woods in Mahoning Township last Aug. 30. The judge ordered him to pay court costs, a $300 fine and serve seven months of probation concurrent with any other sentence he is serving. He also owes $201.99 in restitution, the cost of the two pairs of police officers’ boots ruined in apprehending Shaffer.
Kahsean James Bohner, 26, of Bald Top Road, Liberty Township, pleaded guilty to criminal mischief for causing $9,242 worth of damage inside the home of his parents, Russell and Cynthia Bohner, on Feb. 21, 2021, following an argument with his mother over his 4-year-old nephew. He will be sentenced following completion of a pre-sentencing report.