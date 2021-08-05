In the last week, Pennsylvania has reported an average of 1,256.7 new infections per day, nearly double the number (635.0) reported the previous seven days and more than triple (418.6) what was reported the week before that.
On Wednesday, state health officials reported 1,493 new cases, marking the second consecutive day with more than 1,400 new cases, the fifth time in six days with more than 1,000 and the largest daily increase since late May.
Montour County reported 10 new cases on Tuesday, the most since April 23. After two consecutive weeks of averaging 0.1 infections per day, Montour County increased to 2.1 in the last seven days. The 15 infections reported in the last seven days is the most in any seven-day period since early May.
In Northumberland County, the two-day total was 16. The county hadn’t reported 10 or more cases in a day since June 3. Northumberland County’s cases increased from an average of 1.0 per day three weeks ago to 1.6 last week and to 6.1 this week.
A COVID-19 related death has not been reported in either county since July 20 and there hasn’t been a new death in Montour County since June 2.
There were 15 new deaths linked to the virus statewide on Wednesday, the second consecutive day with 11 or more. It was the most deaths reported in a single day since June 25.
Montour County was one of only six counties in the state reporting no new infections on Wednesday. Philadelphia County had 233 new cases in the latest release, while Allegheny County had 117. Montgomery County (102) also has more than 100 new cases on Wednesday.
There were six new cases in Northumberland County on Wednesday.
State Department of Health (DOH) officials reported 11.68 million doses of COVID vaccine have been administered in Pennsylvania and 5.7 million people are fully vaccinated, including 11,232 in Montour County and 37,874 in Northumberland County.
HospitalizationsThere were 583 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 on Wednesday, an increase of 20 from Tuesday. Of those hospitalized, 126 were being treated in intensive care units (ICUs), up 16. There were 61 patients on ventilators, up seven from Tuesday’s report.
In the Central Susquehanna Valley region, seven patients were hospitalized in Valley medical facilities — level with Tuesday’s data. Three patients are in ICUs.
There were six patients at Geisinger’s main campus in Danville, including three in ICU and one on a ventilator. One patient was being treated in an ICU at Geisinger-Shamokin. There were no COVID patients being treated at Evangelical Community Hospital, according to the state report.
PrisonsActive COVID cases in local state and federal prisons remained steady on Wednesday with three cases at Valley prisons: The inmate case at SCI-Coal and one staff case at both USP-Allenwood and USP-Lewisburg.
There are also no active cases at the Selinsgrove Center, Danville State Hospital or juvenile detention centers in Montour County.
There are 55 active inmate cases at state prisons — up eight from Tuesday — including the one at SCI-Coal. Of that total, 22 are at SCI-Phoenixville. There are 36 staff cases at state prisons, up four.
Nursing homesAt nursing homes in the region, there have been 2,218 cases across the four counties since the pandemic began in March 2020. The state does not provide a list of active cases, only the cumulative total dating back 16 months. In Wednesday’s report, there were no new cases registered.
In the latest state data, there have been 308 resident cases and 74 staff cases in Montour County. Forty-seven residents have died due to complications from the novel coronavirus.
In Northumberland County, since last March, there have been 1,065 residents and 270 staffers who have tested positive, along with 221 deaths.
In Snyder County, 138 residents and 37 staffers have tested positive. The state reports 21 residents have died at long-term care facilities.
Union County has had 268 resident and 57 staff cases. Forty-three residents have died.