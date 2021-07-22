DANVILLE — The Firemen’s Association of the State of Pennsylvania, so named since 1883, has changed its name to The Firefighters’ Association of the State of Pennsylvania to be more inclusive and to bring in the younger generation, according to Deanna Force, association eastern vice president and past president.
At an association meeting in the summer of 2019, then-President Kathleen Snauffer of Montoursville said she was asked by other states’ fire organization members if the association would ever consider a name change. After much input and discussion the association board and members voted and approved the modernization of the corporation’s name.
During the Covid pandemic, the association attended to much clerical updating and activities.
The Firefighters’ Association of the State of Pennsylvania’s business address is 484 Allegheny Ave., Suite 2-D, Franklin, Pa. 16323.
— THE DANVILLE NEWS